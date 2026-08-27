Predicting Every Game on Wisconsin Football's 2026 Schedule

I think I have a pretty good idea of how many games the Badgers are going to win this fall.

Pouring over my notes, media availabilities and the practices I've seen live — coupled with a firm grasp of the schedule — there's a number in my head I keep coming back to.

Where those wins will come from is a little trickier to discern. Nevertheless, I humbly submit my game-by-game predictions for the 2026 Wisconsin Badgers:

Sept. 6 vs. Notre Dame — Loss

Quarterback CJ Carr during a Notre Dame football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 0-1

Don't get caught up in the mystique of Lambeau Field or the fact that Wisconsin knocked off a top-five team there (LSU) in 2016. That iteration of the Badgers went 11-3 and won a New Years Six Bowl. They won three games against top-10 teams that season. Wisconsin is nowhere near that level this year.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, absolutely is. One of the trendiest national title picks with a Heisman favorite at quarterback, the Irish are loaded everywhere. They return 17 starters from last year's team that went 10-2, losing two games by a combined four points to two eventual College Football Playoff teams.

If the Badgers' defense comes to play, this game could be too close for comfort for Irish fans. But not getting blown out of the water is about as much as Wisconsin fans can ask for in Week 1.

Sept. 12 vs. Western Illinois — Win

Record: 1-1

FCS opponent; enough said. Still, the last time the Badgers played an FCS school (South Dakota in 2024), they won 27-13 in a not-quite inspiring victory. They should fare better this fall.

Sept. 19. vs. Eastern Michigan — Win

Record: 2-1

The Badgers haven't put a whole lot of distance between them and the two MAC schools they've played under Luke Fickell (Western Michigan and Miami), but Eastern Michigan is expected to be a middling program in the Mid-American Conference. MAC schools can be feisty and average Big Ten programs can sometimes struggle to put them away, but a loss here might get Fickell fired on the spot.

Sept. 26 at Penn State — Loss

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-2

I do believe this is the game in which Wisconsin is most likely to notch an upset victory, but on the road in Happy Valley, against a team with way more proven production than the Badgers, give me Penn State.

The Nittany Lions won't be battle-tested just yet. They'll be coming off three straight games against Group of Six schools to open the season, which I could see working both in their favor and against them. Regardless, this is still simply a better roster than Wisconsin in my eyes and the home-field advantage seals the deal.

Oct. 3 vs. Michigan State — Win

Record: 3-2

The Badgers pick up their first conference win against a lowly Spartans team. I like Michigan State's running backs...and that's about it. Pat Fitzgerald is certainly not one to trifle with, but he's in year one of a complete rebuild. This should be one of Wisconsin's most comfortable wins in conference play.

Oct. 17 at UCLA — Win

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-2

This is the game I struggled with the most. I love the Bob Chesney hire in Westwood, but a lot of his success (or lack thereof) in year one is going to come down to how a handful of James Madison transfers fare in the Big Ten. That obviously worked for Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers, but if it was that easy, every struggling Power Four program would hire a successful G6 coach and import half their roster.

This game being on the road doesn't factor into my decision a whole lot; it's UCLA, after all. What certainly does factor into my pick here? The fact that Wisconsin is coming off a bye week, while the Bruins will be coming off a road date with Oregon in Eugene.

Oct. 24 vs. USC — Loss

Record: 4-3

Many view the Trojans as a College Football Playoff team this year, and on paper, it's easy to see why. They have a Heisman hopeful quarterback, a two-headed monster at running back, talented young receivers and an experienced offensive line. I still have to see it to believe it with any defense under Lincoln Riley, but this is without question a top-15 team on paper.

On the field? We'll see. But this could be the best offense the Badgers face all year, and if USC can play any defense whatsoever, Wisconsin likely doesn't have the firepower to keep pace.

Oct. 31 at Iowa — Loss

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-4

It's fitting this game is on Halloween, because the last two times Wisconsin faced Iowa it's been a horror show for Badgers fans (the Hawkeyes have won the last two games by a combined score of 79-10).

Kinnick Stadium on Halloween night for a rivalry game is going to be rocking, and at this point, I've gotta see it to believe it when it comes to Wisconsin beating Iowa. Fickell is 0-3 against Kirk Ferentz in three tries.

Nov. 7 vs. Rutgers — Win

Record: 5-4

Rutgers has two of the more exciting offensive players in the sport in tailback Antwan Raymond and 6-6 freak of nature wideout KJ Duff. The Scarlet Knights' defense should also be at least somewhat improved from last season's unit that ranked 125th nationally in total defense. But if Wisconsin can contain the two aforementioned playmakers, this should be a nice home victory.

Nov. 14 at Maryland — Win

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 6-4

Wisconsin fans let out a deep exhale after this one, as in their first chance to do so, the Badgers win a postseason-clinching game and secure a bowl bid by hitting six wins. Maryland embarrassed Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium last season, but Wisconsin imploded in just about every facet in that game, an utter collapse I had a hard time believing with my own two eyes.

Terps' quarterback Malik Washington is the real deal, and there's a handful of other star players in College Park. However, one of them (pass-rusher Zahir Mathis) is already lost for the season and the Badgers look stronger on paper.

Nov. 21 at Purdue — Win

Record: 7-4

Purdue is just about universally considered to be the worst team in the conference, and quite honestly I'm not sure the Boilermakers win three games this fall. The Badgers get a nice little stack of three straight wins before the Axe Game.

Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota — Loss

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 7-5

As much pain as it would bring the Dairy State to drop the Axe to Minnesota for the third straight time, this game is to me just as much of a toss-up as UCLA. You could talk me into flipping my predictions for those two contests, but I firmly see this as a seven-win team.

Don't get me wrong; I don't expect Minnesota to be an elite team. But they seemingly always have a handful of star players, and it's no different this year with tailback Darius Taylor back in Dinkytown and pass-rusher Anthony Smith leading the defense. If quarterback Drake Lindsey pops to the degree many in the film community believe he's capable of, the Gophers could be quite dangerous.