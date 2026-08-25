The Most Revealing Quotes From Players and Coaches at Badgers Fall Camp

At this point, the Badgers are fully immersed in prep for their daunting Week 1 opponent, No. 4 Notre Dame.

After an eventful 15 fall camp practices, we gleaned a lot about this team from what we saw. But what we heard from players and coaches is important too.

With game week right around the corner, Badgers On SI examines the best — and most telling — quotes that came out of fall camp:

"Yeah, absolutely. We're more talented and deeper everywhere." OCJeff Grimes on financial reinforcement

Wisconsin's reported $25 million roster was a big headline this offseason, and naturally, both coordinators were asked about if they can tangibly feel the effects of a pricier roster. Grimes' response is perfectly blunt and honest.

"Somebody needs to emerge as that deep threat for us. There’s two or three guys that might do that, but we’ve gotta see throughout the course of fall camp who really proves to be that primary vertical threat.” Grimes on his WRs

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Concern at wide receiver has been a seemingly never-ending theme of the offseason. While it may feel like beating a dead horse at times, Grimes agrees that someone needs to emerge in this room.

“They’re all gonna get the opportunity to be the next Mason Reiger, but Sebastian (Cheeks), this is your room. Let’s do it.” DC Mike Tressel on his OLBs

Wisconsin has publicly placed a lot of pressure on Sebastian Cheeks to take a big leap and emerge as a reliable No. 1 pass-rushing option at outside linebacker. He absolutely has the talent and skillset, but can he live up to the internal and external expectations?

“I feel like we’re really connected everywhere. Last year, I didn’t really know the corners that well. It was kinda hard to build a relationship with them. This year, I’ve got friends in every position group." LB Mason Posa

The improved camaraderie on this team is a big reason why while I don't expect Wisconsin to field a dominant football team, I expect the on-field product to be much easier on the eyes. There was clearly a lot of quit on last year's squad.

“He’s not telling us not to fight, but he’s not telling us to fight.” LB Cooper Catalano on Luke Fickell

Wisconsin LB Cooper Catalano. | Christian Borman.

Wisconsin's practices were extra chippy this fall camp, but that speaks to the increased levels of competition up and down the roster and again, quite simply, more players who actually care.

"When you bring in guys like that, who are great football players and great dudes as well…the biggest thing is obviously great players but also great dudes, and I think that when we can mold around guys that we love to play with and by, I think that’s what’s gonna propel our defense this year.” LB Tommy Heiberger

This is more evidence of the Badgers having a much stronger locker room in 2026. These quotes tell us more in what they imply; that there wasn't as many "great dudes" on the team last season.

"That’s a big change, and some people don’t think it’s a big change, but try wiping when you go to the bathroom with your opposite hand, tell me how it goes." Eric Mateos on switching from LT to RT

Injuries to the right side of Wisconsin's offensive line have rightfully caused some concern amongst the Badgers faithful. New offensive line coach Eric Mateos moved Lucas Simmons-Johansson to starting right tackle in Kevin Heywood's stead, but don't expect a seamless transition.

“Abu (Sama) is gonna be special this year.” LB Cooper Catalano

Wisconsin RB Abu Sama. | Christian Borman.

This is high praise coming from a defensive player, especially. Badgers fans should be very excited to watch this kid run.

“Everybody competing. Everybody all in. Last year, everybody was all in but this year, this a special group. We got guys that came out the transfer portal that came in all in and we all a brotherhood. Everybody talk to everybody." DL Charles Perkins

It's especially revealing to talk to players who were here for the disaster of the 2025 season. They often have a unique perspective on what went wrong, and what's changed ahead of the 2026 campaign. Perkins largely mirrored what other players have said about a more connected locker room.

"The last two practices haven’t been my best. It’s a mindset of moving onto the next one. Tomorrow is a whole new day, and I think it’s just taking coaching and relaxing." QB Ryan Hopkins

Hopkins' maturity as a true freshman is astounding, and this line embodies it perfectly.

“I’ve already started. I’ve got a little idea already about how to approach that game.” CB Javan Robinson on Notre Dame prep

Wisconsin CB Javan Robinson. | Christian Borman.

Wisconsin faces potentially the best quarterback it'll see all season in CJ Carr in Week 1. But its veteran starting boundary corner Javan Robinson will be ready.

“I think it’s maybe held us back from where we’d like to be right now. We’re a group that’s still growing, still growing together.” Jeff Grimes on his OL

Keep this in mind when setting expectations for the Badgers' offensive line this season. Injuries are once again holding this unit back.

“Our ability to play with nine guys up there is going to give us a chance to wear some people down.” Luke Fickell on his defensive front

Conversely, keep this in mind when setting expectations for Wisconsin's defensive front this fall. The Badgers appear to be loaded with big, experienced players, a formula that worked quite well for them a season ago.