Press Conference: Paul Chryst let go as head coach of Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers athletic department made a surprise move on Sunday evening, relieving head coach Paul Chryst of his job duties effective immediately.

The news came on the heels of consecutive embarrassing losses, most recently a 24-point defeat at the hands of former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

In Chryst's place, Wisconsin will turn to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. On the decision to tab Leonhard with the role, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said he has "confidence in Jim Leonhard to guide the program for the remainder of the season. There is still a lot of season left to play and I know Jim will do a great job while the program is under his leadership.”

The move came as a surprise for many around the college football world and will provide Leonhard an opportunity to potentially take hold of the job on a more permanent basis. In a statement shared by UW, Leonhard had this to say:

“My focus right now is on our players and moving forward with preparing them for our game on Saturday at Northwestern. I owe a lot to Coach Chryst. Everyone in our program does. He gave me my first coaching job, and for that I am forever grateful. As a Badger, I thank him for his impact on our football program and our players over many years.”

Following the breaking news, Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh and interim head coach Jim Leonhard held a press conference to discuss the decision.

Following his opening statement, Chris McIntosh was asked about his decision to let go of Paul Chryst, and said the following:

"Certainly not a decision that's taken lightly. It's not a game-by-game decision. This is a decision that's based on where we're at as a program. I think it's important to make a decision when I feel it's the right time, given the circumstances of where we are at as a program right now. It's a tough time to make a transition, but I felt it was the right time."

McIntosh mentioned that the specifics about the agreed upon buyout with Paul Chryst will be released in the near future, but that it is not as high as some of the reported numbers bing floated around. For example, Pete Thamel mentioned upwards of $16 million.

In terms of telling the players, McIntosh told the players alongside Paul Chryst and coach Leonhard this evening. "We had a close door meeting with everyone around the program. It goes without saying, and I mentioned it earlier, it's a tough day for us all given how much we all cared for and how much we love coach Chryst. His players are first on that list in terms of how much they care for him," McIntosh said.

Neither McIntosh or Leonhard would go into specifics about the meeting, noting that it will stay behind closed doors.

When asked about how long McIntosh has been pondering this move, he had the following to say:

"I think it's my role to have the position of our program always on my mind and I think we just reached a point where today I felt was the right time to make that decision. I mention it's not one I make lightly, it's an incredibly tough day for us all, but I'm optimistic that that today is the first day of the future of this program and of the direction we'll take it."

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.