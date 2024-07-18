Ranking every Big Ten QB based on EA Sports College Football 25 ratings
After the long-awaited return of EA Sports College Football 25, fans are clamoring over the new video game. With less than two months until the return of real college football, let's look at how all 18 projected starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten are rated in the game.
1. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (92 OVR)
Gabriel has had an impressive five-year college career with more than 14,000 passing yards. After stops at UCF and Oklahoma, he should have a monster 2024-25 season with Oregon's high-powered offense.
2. Drew Allar, Penn State (88 OVR)
As a former No. 1 overall quarterback recruit in 2022, Allar had a solid first year as a starter, throwing for 2,631 yards, 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions. With another year of experience, he could make a big jump in 2024.
3. Will Howard, Ohio State (85 OVR)
Howard heads to Columbus after four seasons at Kansas State. With the supreme level of offensive talent around him, he will have the chance to put together the most successful campaign of his career.
4. Will Rogers, Washington (85 OVR)
After four seasons at Mississippi State, Rogers became the second all-time leading passer in the SEC with 12,315 passing yards. With new head coach Jedd Fisch at Washington, he will now look to do it in the Big Ten.
5. Miller Moss, USC (85 OVR)
Moss caught everyone's attention when he threw for six touchdown passes in last year's Holiday Bowl. Under QB guru Lincoln Riley, he could be a potential breakout star in 2024.
6. Ethan Garbers, UCLA (84 OVR)
After going in and out of the lineup last season with heralded freshman Dante Moore, Garber performed well with an 11-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio. With new head coach DeShaun Foster he could be a potential sleeper at the position.
7. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana (84 OVR)
As another transfer, Rourke threw for nearly 8,000 yards in five seasons at Ohio in the MAC. With first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, he has the chance to break out in Bloomington this season.
8. Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin (83 OVR)
Hailing from Miami (FL), Van Dyke finds himself as a mid-tier QB in the Big Ten heading into the season. If offensive coordinator Phil Longo is able to get the high-end play that we've seen out of him, he could find himself higher on the list by the end of this season.
9. Hudson Card, Purdue (82 OVR)
Card began his career at Texas, but put together a quietly solid season in West Lafayette. He totaled 2,387 yards, 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. With another season under head coach Ryan Walters, we could see an improved year in 2024.
10. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State (81 OVR)
New Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith brought Chiles with him from Oregon State. He is still a bit of an unknown, but the former top-100 high school prospect could become a standout player in this conference.
11. Luke Altmeyer, Illinois (81 OVR)
Atlmeyer transferred from Ole Miss to Illinois last offseason. He had a bit of an up-and-down campaign with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This rating is a bit surprising given some of the talent behind him on this list.
12. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska (80 OVR)
Rated as the No. 7 overall incoming freshman in the country according to 247Sports, Raiola has been dubbed the savior of Nebraska football. An 80 overall is high praise for a true freshman, but he might have the talent to back it up.
13. Alex Orji, Michigan (78 OVR)
After losing J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings, Orji has some big shoes to fill, but at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds he might be talented enough to do it. He's only attempted one pass in his entire career, but he's one of the most intriguing players in the conference.
14. Max Brosmer, Minnesota (77 OVR)
Last year at New Hampshire, Brosmer led the entire FCS in passing with 3,459 yards. The jump into the Big Ten will be tough, but not unprecedented. He could prove his 77 overall rating very wrong in 2024.
15. Cade McNamara, Iowa (77 OVR)
McNamara is coming off a torn ACL, which he suffered in October last season. The Hawkeyes will have a new offensive coordinator with Tim Lester replacing Brian Ferentz, so maybe he will be able to find the form he had at Michigan earlier in his career.
16. MJ Morris, Maryland (77 OVR)
Morris transferred to Maryland from NC State this offseason. He has thrown 14 career touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He is expected to compete with Billy Edwards Jr. to be the full-time starter this season for the Terrapins.
17. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers (76 OVR)
Kaliakmanis transferred in-conference after one season at Minnesota. He was a bit underwhelming with less than 2,000 passing yards in 12 games, but he will look to showcase the four-star talent he had as a high school prospect at Rutgers.
18. Mike Wright, Northwestern (73 OVR)
Wright was a late addition to Northwestern's roster after transferring in from Mississippi State this spring. He showcased an intriguing dual-threat potential in the SEC and he could outperform his 73 overall rating this season in Evanston.