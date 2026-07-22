We're inching closer and closer to the start of the 2026 Wisconsin football season. With it comes a clean slate and what Badgers fans hope will be the start of a successful program moving forward.

So what would a successful season look like? Is it a specific number of wins? Going back to a bowl game after failing to do so in back-to-back seasons? For most, that is likely the case. But for others, the barometer of a successful season is which games they win.

Not all games on the schedule are created equally. Yes, the Badgers have some big games against teams like Notre Dame and Penn State, and games against teams like Western Illinois that they need to win because they are a lesser opponent.

But which games do Luke Fickell and his staff need to win? Games that, if they lose, the season will still feel like a failure or, at the very least, unsatisfactory?

Let's dive into the Badgers' most important games in 2026.

Tier 4: The Non-Negotiable Floor Games

Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (13). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In this tier you will find the games the Badgers have zero margin for error. A loss to any of these teams would be a disaster for the season. They are must-win, but not the most 'important' games on the schedule.

12. Western Illinois

The Badgers will host Western Illinois for the home opener following their game at Lambeau Field against Notre Dame in Week 1. This is a game the Badgers need to win convincingly, with a chance to get a better look at the roster and depth.

Anything less than a dominant victory in this game would be cause for concern, but under normal circumstances, this is a routine start to the season in college football.

11. Eastern Michigan

The final non-conference game of the season before the Badgers head to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. This is the final game Wisconsin will have to make adjustments on offense and defense before every game is a dogfight.

The result should never be in doubt and fans should expect to see a team that is ready for conference play and has an offensive and defensive identity.

10. Rutgers

The Rutgers game is the start of a stretch of 'winnable' games in November for the Badgers. Rutgers finished with a similar record to Wisconsin last season, but didn't put together an incoming transfer class like the Badgers did.

If Wisconsin wants to return to the top of the Big Ten every year, they need to beat teams like Rutgers consistently.

9. Maryland

Although I view the Maryland and Rutgers games in a similar way, I put the game with the Terrapins above Rutgers after last year's debacle. Wisconsin should be looking to avenge its loss at home to Maryland where Fickell was booed off the field and his job security was genuinely questioned.

Like Fickell, Locksley is viewed as a coach who is on the hot seat. Wisconsin needs to beat middle-to-bottom tier teams in the Big Ten to keep the program headed in the right direction.

8. Purdue

Purdue is a program that is still trying to turn things around. The Boilermakers finished with a dismal 0-9 conference record last season. Maybe it's going back just a few years ago when they gave the Badgers some tough games when they were both in the Big Ten West, but I think this game is the most important of the bottom-tier games.