Player Previews: Transfer DL Junior Poyser Isn't Getting Enough Love Ahead of 2026

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with perhaps the most well-built defensive lineman in Madison, Buffalo transfer Junior Poyser.

2025 Stats

31 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1.0 forced fumble

Overview

Of the four defensive linemen Wisconsin signed out of the transfer portal this winter, Poyser initially looked the best on paper.

The former Buffalo Bull was one of the best pass-rushing defensive linemen in the MAC last season, and his 5.5 sacks as an interior lineman is nothing to scoff at. What's more, he's an enormous man, currently listed at 6-foot-2, 328 pounds, making him just barely the second-heaviest defensive lineman on the roster behind Charles Perkins.

That experience, production and size has Poyser positioned for a chance to contribute immediately. He figures to be in the Badgers' top four defensive linemen this fall along with Perkins, Hammond Russell IV and Dillan Johnson. That should mean plenty of action for the big man.

“When you talk about Junior, you talk about a guy who’s extremely stout. He’s about 325 pounds right now, he’s got like a 78, 79 wingspan so he’s long, he can play with great length and lock out, and he’s just hard to move inside. And obviously, that’s something that we really value here at Wisconsin," defensive line coach EJ Whitlow said this spring.

Best-Case Scenario

Kent State quarterback Dru DeShields throws a pass over rushing defender Buffalo defensive tackle Junior Poyser. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Poyser could easily wind up being the Badgers' top defensive lineman this fall. With his massive frame and pass-rushing acumen, he's going to be hard to keep off the field if he plays like he did last fall for Buffalo.

In a best-case scenario for Poyser, that's exactly what happens; his skillset translates fluently to the Big Ten, and he picks up right where he left off in the MAC, wreaking havoc in the interior and adding a nice element to a Wisconsin pass-rush that had previously relied almost exclusively on its edge rushers winning one-on-one.

If that unfolds, Poyser is likely the Badgers' top defensive lineman by snap count and he positions himself well for either a fifth year of college ball or a shot at the next level.

“He’s like the old man of the group. He’s gonna give you everything the exact same every single time," defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said this spring.

"And he’s athletic for his size. He’s a guy that has some burst and has some twitch that can be a problem for some people," Whitlow added.

Worst-Case Scenario

This is a wide open defensive line room, but that also means that if you slip up, there's no telling how far down the depth chart you could slide. Given Tressel's comments about Poyser's consistency, that doesn't seem all that likely. Still, if his game can't carry over to the Big Ten, especially early, the Buffalo transfer could easily be surpassed by any number of defensive lineman.

In this scenario, I still see Poyser playing. He's simply too big and too experienced to not get reps in this room. But if he doesn't move the needle on the Badgers' defensive front, he could get leapfrogged in the pecking order by Perkins, Russell, Johnson and perhaps even Nolan Vils.

Prediction

I love everything Poyser brings to the table. He's just what the Badgers look for in a transfer defensive lineman: large and experienced. His quietly very strong stat-line last fall also certainly doesn't hurt.

I think Poyser winds up being one of the top two or three defensive linemen on this team, with the potential to develop into the true go-to guy. There's going to be lots of rotation up front, just like last fall, but that shouldn't stop Poyser from making an impact statistically. 31 tackles 5.5 sacks will be tough to replicate in the Big Ten, but I expect a strong, productive season out of the Ontario native.