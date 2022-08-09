WATCH: Wisconsin freshman OL Riley Mahlman feeling 'more prepared' in 2022

Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 315 pounds, Riley Mahlman is one of the biggest offensive linemen on Wisconsin's 2022 roster. Entering his second fall camp in Madison, the talented offensive tackle is looking to make a big impact for the Badgers along the offensive line.

Mahlman is battling junior Logan Brown in fall practice for the starting right tackle spot, a position that assistant coach Bob Bostad says, "we are throwing everything there to make sure that we are getting the right guy in there."

During Monday's practice, which was fully available to the media, Mahlman worked with the second-team offensive line at right tackle, while Brown took the majority of reps with the first-team.

However, just a few practices earlier, Mahlman (No. 71), in the clip below, was seen receiving reps with the first-team offense.

A former heralded recruit out of Minnesota, Mahlman was the second-highest ranked player in the 2021 recruiting class for Wisconsin and chose to join the Badgers over scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Ohio State, among others.

After enrolling early last spring, Mahlman earned valuable experience as a reserve last season and took advantage of extra opportunities this past spring to become a contender for a starting role in 2022. His position coach, Bob Bostad, told All Badgers that he was impressed by Mahlman's aggressiveness in the spring and that he had a good camp.

"Last year's fall camp, I was nowhere near ready or anywhere where I wanted to be with my body strength-wise," Mahlman told All Badgers. However, with time and experience under his belt this season, Mahlman is feeling "way more prepared" and believes that he is ready to help out this year, saying, "just knowing I have all those factors finally catching up to where I'd want to be, it's definitely relieving. So now I can just get my mind right, and my body will be there."

Since last year, Mahlman has added 15 pounds and worked to become stronger in the off-season. Add in a couple of extra months to familiarize himself with the playbook, and Mahlman believes he can bring athleticism, dependability, and a relentless physicality to the group this fall.

Those traits, when paired with his size, make him one of the more intriguing players in contention for a starting role along the offensive line, while Bob Bostad is looking for "potential" and "retention from the spring" from his young lineman.

When asked about the development of Mahlman, Bostad was very complimentary of the redshirt freshman, saying, "he is really trending up. He has by no means arrived, but I think he is going in the right direction fast."

Head coach Paul Chryst is hoping that the competition along the offensive line becomes "clear" in fall camp, but he also had positive things to say about Mahlman's ability level. "Riley, I thought that he had a good spring, and I think that he continued to keep pushing himself and working from what I can tell in the summer. Again, early, but like the way he started."

With full pads coming on today for the first time, the real battle for the right tackle spot will continue to unfold over the next couple of weeks. However, it is clear that Mahlman is a contender for the starting role, and it will be interesting to watch as the Badgers prepare for the home opener against Illinois State on September 3.

