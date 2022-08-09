Wisconsin football: WR Skyler Bell 'juiced' for the 2022 season

Looking to replace the majority of the receiving yards from the 2021 season, the Wisconsin Badgers are relying on several young wide receivers to step up in fall camp this year.

One wide receiver who continues to take advantage of extra opportunities is redshirt freshman Skyler Bell.

During Monday's practice available to the media, Bell worked alongside Chimere Dike as the No. 2 wide receiver with the first team offense and hauled in multiple touchdown receptions, as well as an acrobatic catch in traffic along the sideline, beating Semar Melvin for a 50-50 ball.

His performance on Monday comes on the heels of a huge spring in which he was one of the top performers and put himself in the running for a starting role this fall. On the topic of spring ball, Bell told All Badgers last week, "it felt great just to see your work pay off." The 6-foot receiver went on to say, "I got my opportunity a lot in the spring, and like I said, when we get out there we are just trying to make plays. A lot of balls came my way, I came down with a few."

When asked about the development of the young wide-out from New York City, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst told media members in attendance Monday, "I think Skyler is like a lot of the guys in that room where they've got enough talent and I think that their desire to be the best they can be and be significant contributors is real."

Chryst would later say of Bell, "I like what he is doing, but now he's just got to keep elevating, and it's got to be consistent with everything."

Consistency is one of the key attributes that the coaching staff looks for, and Bell has made major strides since recording a 15-yard reception in the Las Vegas Bowl, his lone reception of the 2021 season.

A former three-star recruit out of high school, Bell did not have the opportunity to play his senior year of high school due to the pandemic, but ultimately chose Wisconsin over scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. After a year in the program, the versatile receiver has quickly improved since stepping foot on campus.

When asked about the areas of his game he specifically focused on improving this off-season, Bell said, "route running. Breaks, getting in and out of cuts. My releases. Those are three things that us receivers have to do well at this level, especially in the Big Ten, you play against great DBs every week."

Nicknamed 'Juice' by those around him, Bell feels like this year is completely different for him, which has him "juiced, no pun intended" for his second fall camp. Last season Bell missed most of fall camp due to an injury, so Bell told All Badgers, "this year, I'm just really trying to stay healthy, staying available, doing my job, and making plays."

Between the spring and Monday's practice, it is clear that Bell has the talent to make plays for the offense, which is good news for the Wisconsin offense, which ranked near the bottom of the FBS in most passing categories.

Bell credits the coaching staff, specifically wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram for allowing the receivers to make plays in the spring, and through one practice, that seems to be carrying over to fall camp.

With just over three weeks before the home opener against Illinois State, Bell is ready for a bigger role, and is "trying to keep it going, keep showing what I can do to put my talent on notice."

