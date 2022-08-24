Wisconsin football: Five Badgers make 2023 Senior Bowl watch list

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is traditionally well represented in the Reese's Senior Bowl each postseason.

Entering the 2022 college football season, five current Wisconsin players have made the Senior Bowl watch list, meaning they are on the shortlist of potential players that the scouts are looking to participate at season ends.

The five players from UW to earn the preseason accolade include:

Running back Chez Mellusi

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens

Tight end Jack Eschenbach

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton

Offensive guard Michael Furtney

The national college All-Star game represents a critical opportunity for draft-eligible seniors to demonstrate their skill in front of NFL scouts and receive NFL-level coaching. For example, last season Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson had a productive week of practice and finished with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in the All-Star game to help him rise on draft boards.

In order to be up for consideration, players must be a 2018 high school graduate or a four-year player with five or more games played in the previous three seasons of competition, per a press release by the bowl.

It should be noted that all five players still have another year remaining if they so choose due to the COVID-19 exemption, though it is unknown if any will use the waiver. Keeanu Benton and Chez Mellusi are each four-year players without a redshirt, making them the most likely candidates. However, Benton opted to come back this past season despite NFL interest, so it is unlikely he will consider returning.

7 Gallery 7 Images

All five players are expected to play a significant role on the Badgers 2022 roster. Benton is penciled in as the starting nose tackle and is one of the top returning defensive players in the Big Ten. A multi-year starter, Benton had 24 tackles, five of which went for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2021.

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens started alongside Benton a year ago and was recently named to The Athletic's annual 'Freaks List' given his size and athleticism. Mullens has seen action in 33 career games and had 29 tackles with two sacks last season.

Fifth-year senior Michael Furtney has been the No. 1 right guard throughout fall camp and enters this fall a likely first-year starter for Wisconsin on the offensive line. Despite only making spot-starts over the course of his career, Furtney is one of Wisconsin's most experienced offensive linemen, having played in 31 games over four seasons.

Tight end Jack Eschenbach has consistently worked with the first-team offense in fall camp and is one of the team's top three tight ends, it appears. The former walk-on out of Illinois has played in 19 games for Wisconsin and was one of the main backups for Jake Ferguson in 2021.

Mellusi is coming off the best season of his career a year ago before a knee injury cut short his junior campaign. He finished with 815 yards and five touchdowns after transferring from Clemson and is back to play a prominent role in the offense this fall. He has been running at full speed in practice despite being only nine months removed from tearing his ACL.

Making the watch list does not automatically mean that all five members will participate in the Senior Bowl. The committee prioritizes senior film, meaning this is just the first step in the process. Other senior players for Wisconsin could also work their way into the All-Star game with standout senior seasons.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.