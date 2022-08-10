Four Wisconsin Badgers make The Athletic's 2022 Freaks List

The Wisconsin Badgers traditionally send several players to the NFL each season. That trend largely comes from a great strength and conditioning program, and a recruiting philosophy that looks for high-upside players with the potential to develop in the program.

As a result, All-Pro players like Jonathan Taylor and TJ Watt have found success at the next level after their time in Madison, becoming some of the best physical athletes in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual 'freaks list,' which celebrates the 100 most impressive athletes in all of college football entering the 2022 season.

As usual, the Wisconsin Badgers were well represented, with four players making the honorary list. Here is a look at the players who made the cut and what Feldman had to say about their inclusion on the list.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen stiff arms a Rutgers defender on his way for a long gain in 2021. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Braelon Allen

Unsurprisingly, the highest-ranked player from UW was Braelon Allen at No. 18 overall.

After rushing for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns as a 17-year-old freshman, big things are expected from Allen in his second season with the Badgers. This off-season the sophomore tailback has made the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists and is looking to build on his eight 100-yard games from a year ago.

Feldman added these impressive numbers to back Allen's spot on the list:

"The 6-2, 235-pounder is already exceptionally powerful, power-cleaning 406 pounds, back-squatting 610 and bench-pressing 365 pounds. In addition, his 10-yard split also is freakishly fast for such a big back, going 1.49 seconds. Allen doesn’t even turn 19 until after this season’s over in late January." - Bruce Feldman

Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann lead blocking for Chez Mellusi against Eastern Michigan a year ago. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Joe Tippmann

The second-highest Wisconsin player to make Feldman's list is center Joe Tippmann, who comes in at No. 28 out of 100.

Tippmann surprisingly won the starting center job last fall camp over Kayden Lyles, and quickly emerged as one of the better young centers in the Big Ten a year ago. This off-season, Tippmann has gained NFL Draft buzz and is on the short-list of candidates for the Outland Trophy and the Remington Trophy this preseason.

Feldman had this rationale for Tippmann at No. 28:

"Tippmann is a terrific combination of strength (635-pound back squat and 455-pound bench) and athleticism, clocking a 4.31 pro agility time and a 1.65 10-yard split, which would’ve been faster than any O-lineman at the NFL combine this year." - Bruce Feldman

Wisconsin defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens recording a sack against Purdue last season. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Mullens

One of Wisconsin's top returning defensive linemen, Isaiah Mullens was the next Wisconsin player to pop up on Bruce Feldman's freak list at No. 58 overall.

The senior defensive end is entering his second season as a starter for the Badgers, and is one of the stronger players on the roster at 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds.

Here is what Feldman said about Mullens:

"He power-cleans 375 pounds, back-squats 741 and bench presses 435. His feet are really good too, clocking a 1.67 10-yard split and a 4.32 pro agility time. He has vertical-jumped 30 1/2 inches." - Bruce Feldman

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich was one of the few special teams players to make the list this season. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Vujnovich

Punters rarely make Bruce Feldman's freak list, but this is actually the second time for Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich. He comes in at No. 80 overall this year.

The in-state product is one of the more physically impressive players on the Badgers roster and has worked his way to be one of the top punters in all of college football this season.

Here is a snippet of what Bruce Feldman wrote about Vujnovich:

"He averaged 46.4 yards per punt on his 49 boots in 2021, resetting the single-season record for punting average at UW by nearly 2 yards. But Vujnovich is on here because of his uncanny athleticism. He has vertical-jumped 35 inches; has a pro agility time quicker than most top defensive backs (4.00 seconds); benched around 400 pounds; and of course, because he can do the Turkish Get-up and make it look easy." - Bruce Feldman

