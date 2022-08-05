WATCH: Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton talks off-season preparation

The off-season can be an essential time for growth and development for players.

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton decided to come back for his senior season, and the Janesville (Wis.) product worked this spring and summer tirelessly to be in the best shape of his life.

After receiving feedback from the NFL, Benton attacked this off-season, specifically working on his "work capacity" in an attempt to be a consistent playmaker for all four quarters in 2022. Benton noted, "last year, years previous, I was getting all tired in the second, third quarter. Then fourth quarter I'm tired, not moving my feet, not moving my hands as much, and starting to get fatigued."

After practices this spring, Benton was seen running to improve his stamina, and he also had a chance to get back on the wrestling mat with some of his teammates this summer, a place where he is intimately familiar, dating back to his high school days. In fact, it is back-to-back state wrestling losses that still fuel him to this day. "I feel that feeling. Anytime we would go out for a game, I always remember that feeling of how it was when I lost in the state championship," Benton told All Badgers during local football media day.

Entering his senior campaign, Benton is one of the leaders on the team. As a result, he was one of three representatives at Big Ten Media Days, and he comes into the season with a ton of fanfare and excitement.

Benton is a three-year starter for Wisconsin and the No. 8 defensive tackle for next spring's NFL Draft, according to Mel Kiper. For his career, Benton has tallied 45 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in three years along the defensive line.

In addition to NFL attention, Benton is on several preseason All-American teams and has made multiple preseason watch lists. A second-team All-Big Ten selection a year ago, he is a candidate for the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) and Bronko Nagurski Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.

