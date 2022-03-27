[Watch] Top three defensive position battles for the Wisconsin Badgers this spring
A quick video looking at the key defensive position battles happening this spring for the Wisconsin Badgers football team.
The Wisconsin Badgers are replacing several key players from last year's defense which ranked inside the top-5 in most statistical categories.
Jim Leonhard met with local media members on Friday to discuss his revamped group, and also share some insight on the major position battles ongoing.
Based on that conversation, as well as the complexion of the roster, I went ahead and discussed the top three defensive battles happening in spring ball.
