Wisconsin spring football: Jim Leonhard press conference recap

With two spring practices in the books, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard took time to speak with media members on Friday about spring ball and his defense.

Here are some of the highlights from the press conference:

Leonhard began the interview by admitting that this spring is exciting because of the vast number of new players and new roles that are up for grabs on his defense.

He discussed the addition of three graduate transfer cornerbacks and the fact that right now, they are learning the scheme and how to communicate with their new teammates. Leonhard acknowledged that their additions do not mean the staff is down on who they have, but rather that they knew they needed depth and experience at cornerback.

Spencer Lytle is now working with the inside linebackers this spring after beginning his career with the outside linebackers. Leonhard mentioned that the staff "knew he had the ability to do both, and we just feel like right now with where he is at and where that inside 'backer group is at, the best opportunity for him to compete is at inside." Leonhard went on to say that Lytle has done some nice things in space, and he compared his flexibility to Jack Cichy and Ryan Connelly, who made a similar move and found tremendous success with the Badgers.

When asked about new inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan, Leonhard noted how his experience helps bring new ideas, and he is excited about Bill's addition to the staff.

While Leonhard said that multiple players have stepped into leadership roles during winter conditioning, the three specific names he highlighted on defense were senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, and senior safeties John Torchio and Travian Blaylock.

Leonhard said that the staff is taking things slow with outside linebacker Aaron Witt, who missed all of 2021 with a major injury. Right now Leonhard feels it is most important to get him healthy for fall because "we know he is going to be a factor if he is on that field, and he changes things for us."

Continuing with the outside linebacker room, Leonhard mentioned CJ Goetz, Darryl Peterson, and T.J. Bollers as the players vying for playing time at the boundary position opposite Nick Herbig. Behind Herbig at the field side, it sounds as though Kaden Johnson is running with the second team.

