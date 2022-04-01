Wisconsin football: depth at outside linebacker paying dividends this spring

It wasn't long ago that Bobby April had to turn to a true freshman from Hawaii to help reload the outside linebacker room because of a lack of depth. Nick Herbig was forced into action earlier than expected after Zack Baun left for the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Two years later, Herbig is now entering his junior year as a multi-year starter for the Badgers with the talent to be a top edge rusher in the Big Ten.

While Herbig has not been able to practice this spring due to an injury, the outside linebacker room for the Wisconsin Badgers is in a great spot under Bobby April's tutelage.

Even with their top returning outside linebacker sidelined and a longstanding starter in Noah Burks off to play professionally, Wisconsin appears to be in good shape.

The recent run of the recruiting trail by April is the primary reason the group is ready for success.

The outside linebacker position has been one of the best recruited and developed groups on the Wisconsin roster.

The Badgers have consistently found a way to reload the outside linebacker room year after year, and this spring it appears as though it is business as usual.

Jim Leonhard's defensive staff felt strongly enough about the depth on hand that Spencer Lytle moved to inside linebacker after earning playing time a season ago.

A glance at the room and Wisconsin fans should feel good about the talent on hand.

As previously mentioned, Nick Herbig is the headliner. He was third on the team in tackles last season with 61 and also added 14.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks to go along with two forced fumbles.

Behind him is redshirt sophomore Kaden Johnson.

A former four-star prospect out of Minnesota, Johnson has primarily played special teams for the Badgers up until this spring. With Herbig out of the lineup, Johnson is taking advantage of extra opportunities with the first team, according to Jake Kocorowski.

Opposite Johnson is senior CJ Goetz.

Goetz rotated with Noah Burks last season, and he is finally getting his turn to start, potentially. A multi-year contributor, Goetz has played in 33 games with the Badgers and has tallied three sacks. Next season could be a significant opportunity for the Catholic Memorial (Wis.) grad.

Darryl Peterson and TJ Bollers were each highly rated prospects coming out of high school and had offers from all over the country, including Alabama. They form the next level of Wisconsin's depth.

The two 2021 recruits each redshirt last season, but they are supremely talented and could be the future down the line, if not this season.

Peterson saw some reps in the bowl game against Arizona State and was the talk of last fall camp for his ability to bull rush. Bollers, on the other hand, is now in his second spring with the team. He is pushing for a spot in the two-deep as well.

In spite of Herbig's injury, Aaron Witt missing more time with an injury, Izayah Green-May transferring to Northern Illinois, and Ayo Adebogun leaving the team, the Badgers seem to be set up for success at outside linebacker.

Credit to Bobby April for his ability to recruit and develop at the position, because the Badgers could have easily found themselves short-handed at outside linebacker once again.

However, the recruiting wins since 2020 at that all-important spot have set the roster up for continued success.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter