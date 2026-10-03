Staff Predictions: Can Wisconsin Start Big Ten Play 2-0 With a win vs. Michigan State?

After the big-time upset Wisconsin desperately needed to show proof of concept under Luke Fickell, the Badgers now have a golden opportunity to move to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play before a bye week.

If the Badgers beat Michigan State at home in what should be a refreshingly packed and racous Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday morning, they'll be extremely well-positioned heading into the bye, after which they'll fly out to California to take on the upstart UCLA Bruins.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves; Wisconsin needs to handle business at home against the Spartans. Below, Badgers On SI offers roundtable predictions for the Big Ten home opener:

Seamus Rohrer, Editor

This is quietly a huge game for Wisconsin. Win, and as mentioned, the Badgers ride into the bye week with four straight wins and no shortage of momentum. Lose, and all of the good vibes from the Penn State win vanish immediately, with Fickell's job security likely being thrown back into question by fans and pundits alike.

The Spartans aren't just going to walk into Camp Randall Stadium and roll over. This is a Pat Fitzgerald football team; they'll be tough, physical and otherwise annoyingly competitive despite Wisconsin's superior talent.

Still, the Badgers match up very well with Michigan State, and if this defense stays humble, as defensive coordinator Mike Tressel instructed them to this week, Wisconsin's offense could have another lethargic performance for much of the game and I'd still envision a comfortable victory for the home team.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27. Michigan State 13

Drew Gentile, Staff Writer

I’m pretty confident Wisconsin wins this game. I’m even more confident that Pat Fitzgerald will do everything in his power to muck things up and try to make the Badgers beat themselves, which is why this is a grand opportunity on homecoming. The offense dug its own grave last week, but miraculously climbed out of it to secure a victory. At home, in front of a fanbase that’s finally excited about its football team, I think Colton Joseph and Wisconsin play a cleaner game and come out on top.

Against an inferior opponent down its best players on both sides of the ball, I think the Badgers win and cover at Camp Randall and ride the high into the bye week.

Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Michigan State 13

Jeremy Schneider, Staff Writer

Coming off a statement win, the biggest of the Luke Fickell era, there’s some concern about a letdown performance, particularly against a Pat Fitzgerald-led squad known for its physicality and intensity. With that being said, the Spartans are decimated by injuries, with not only standout running back Cam Edwards out for the season, but also star linebacker Jordan Hall doubtful to play and several contributors at the second level and in the secondary banged up.

Against an undermanned Michigan State team, limiting turnovers and avoiding gifting points or opportunities will be incredibly important for Wisconsin, especially Colton Joseph. Ultimately, I think the Badgers’ defense is suffocating for much of the contest, with the offense able to put things out of reach as the second half progresses. A happy Homecoming for the Cardinal and White!

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Michigan State 10

Christian Borman, Staff Writer

After coming back from down 17 points to Penn State, the Badgers showed these aren't the same old Badgers we've seen in the past few years. This team has some moxie, and they don't quit. They'll need it against Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald, who has had some success against the Badgers during his time at Northwestern.

Michigan State has a long injury list on its availability report, including starting running back Cam Edwards. Between that and the Badgers' run-stopping ability, I think the Spartans are going to have to depend on their passing game a lot more than they want to, and I don't think it's good enough against this Wisconsin defense.

I think we've seen enough of the Wisconsin offense to know they will hit an explosive play or two, and it should be enough for the Badgers to enter their bye week with a win.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Michigan State 14