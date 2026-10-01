After Years of Adversity, How Wisconsin Handles Sudden Success vs. Michigan State Will be Telling

As thrilling and cathartic as Wisconsin's win at No. 13 Penn State in Week 4 was, the Badgers don't have long to enjoy it.

Wisconsin hosts Michigan State in its homecoming game on Saturday, and while a win would position the Badgers nicely at 4-1 with a 2-0 mark in conference play, a loss would immediately erase all of the good vibes from the win in Happy Valley.

Wisconsin is favored in this game, and it's expected to be able to pick up the win. It's hard to know how the Badgers will respond to their sudden success, because quite frankly, the Luke Fickell era had been nothing but adversity up until Saturday night in State College.

At this point, Wisconsin knows how to pick itself back up after a big defeat, because it's had to do that countless times under Fickell. But how do the Badgers play riding high coming off a huge win? That will go a long way in determining just how focused, bought in and, to borrow a phrase from Fickell, convicted this team really is.

The Badgers' defense, in particular, was completely lights out. The final score, and even the box score, which is far from pretty for the Nittany Lions, was deceiving. Wisconsin's defense completely set the tone; Penn State could hardly move the ball.

"Stay humble or be humbled"

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) celebrates with teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coach (Mike) Tress talked to us as a defense, he said ‘stay humble or be humbled.’ We’re still learning and growing from this last game," linebacker Cooper Catalano said this week.

Michigan State's offense hasn't been anything to write home about. Especially now that the Spartans' best player, tailback Cam Edwards, is out for the remainder of the season, the Badgers should once again be able to set the tone defensively.

On the offensive side of the ball, Michigan State's defense has been equally lackluster. It did hold Notre Dame to 27 points, which is somewhat impressive given the firepower on that offense, but it also allowed Toledo to score 20 and Nebraska to score 31. The Spartans rush defense ranks 63rd nationally (124 rushing yards per game allowed) while the pass defense checks in at No. 48 (190 yards per game allowed).

The Spartans could also be without arguably their best defender, linebacker Jordan Hall. Still, wideout Eugene Hilton Jr says the Badgers aren't taking head coach Pat Fitzgerald's squad lightly.

“They’re obviously a great defense, Big Ten team. You’re never gonna just have freebies," he said.

That reads like Hilton — and the rest of the Badgers — know they're supposed to win, but also understand the importance of not letting their guard down. We'll see just how dialed in this team is Saturday morning.