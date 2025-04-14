The fall of Kyren Lacy is a story for all college athletes to think about
Even when you think that person closest to you is happy and healthy, they could be battling demons that you cannot see. That is what those who knew Kyren Lacy will be thinking about for years to come.
Lacy, who was expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, committed suicide over the weekend after leading police on a chase through Houston. The former LSU wide receiver was 24 years old.
This was not the first time Lacy has been in trouble with law enforcement. Back in December, he was involved in a crash that left a 78-year-old man dead. The LSU graduate was accused of driving recklessly after he fled the scene and had an arrest warrant issued for him.
That case was set to go before a grand jury on Monday.
On Sunday, authorities were called to a dispute involving Lacy and a family member. According to reports, there was an argument and Lacy fired a shot into the ground before fleeing in his vehicle.
That led to the police chase where Lacy was eventually found to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound after crashing.
Lacy’s father, Kenny Lacy, offered up some thoughts on social media regarding the entire incident:
“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” he posted. “Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright, or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.
“Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it.”
Pro, college and even high school athletes can appear to have it all and be on top of the world. Nobody, as Kyren Lacy’s father mentioned, is immune to mental health.