This Is Why Robert Steeples Will Fix Wisconsin's Cornerback Room

It's no secret that Wisconsin's cornerback room needed some serious re-furbishing after last season.

Whenever the Badgers played an elite passing game, they looked completely incapable of matching up defensively.

For example, Wisconsin played both of the first-round quarterbacks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it wasn't pretty: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza completed 22-of-24 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns, while Alabama's Ty Simpson completed 24-of-29 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns.

After the Indiana game in particular, head coach Luke Fickell especially lamented his secondary's man coverage, acknowledging: “That’s an area where we’ve gotta get a helluva lot better at.”

The Badgers signed four cornerbacks out of the transfer portal in an effort to improve their coverage abilities. But the biggest improvement to the secondary this offseason might be the addition of cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples.

Steeples is a savvy, charismatic young coach with experience at the highest level of college football as well as the NFL. Secondary coach Paul Haynes lauded his attention to detail this spring, and that approach should set the Badgers up for success. Here's why:

Steeples crafted this cornerback room specifically and intentionally

Former Oklahoma State cornerback Eric Fletcher. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Again, the Badgers added four new cornerbacks this offseason via the transfer portal. But they weren't just blindly throwing darts at the wall when recruiting and signing players.

“We intentionally built this room to have a diversity in skillset," Steeples said.

Arizona State transfer Javan Robinson is versatile and experienced. Florida State transfer cornerback Cai Bates is a longer and bigger corner. Oklahoma State transfer Eric Fletcher has blazing speed. Ohio State transfer Bryce West brings nickel ability and physicality.

Deeper rotation, fresher legs

Former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Bryce West. | Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

That variance in skillset coupled with the overall depth of the room allows Wisconsin to be more selective in how it deploys its cornerbacks. And Steeples said to expect plenty of rotation:

“There’s multiple guys getting reps at the top. We’re going as hard as possible for as long as possible," he said. "It’s going hard as heck to the point of exhaustion and getting the next guy in so we can keep a fast and furious rotation.”

“We’ve got enough depth now where I can send somebody out there, make that coaching point mid-series and then get them back on the field. So more like hockey subs, instead of waiting until after the series to get to the ipad.”

Steeples' keen eye for talent

Former Arizona State defensive back Javan Robinson. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With his wealth of experience at a variety of levels, Steeples appears to have the intrinsic knowledge necessary to identify the traits that will help the Badgers' cornerback room the most.

“I would say my biggest emphasis when we went to build this room was probably competitiveness," he said.

Haynes also raved about Steeples' ability to teach technique and man coverage in particular, which, as mentioned, is a top priority for this room.

From a larger, architectural standpoint of building the room down to the nitty gritty details of man coverage fundamentals, Steeples is an impressive young coach that appears to have the cornerback room in Madison trending in the right direction.