New Wisconsin Badgers cornerbacks coach is dominating transfer portal so far
No assistant coach in the country is having a better week in the transfer portal than new Wisconsin Badgers cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples.
He was added to Luke Fickell's coaching less than two weeks before the transfer portal window opened, and he has already proven himself as a strong recruiter who has rebuilt his position group in only a handful of days.
It started on the second day of the transfer window opening with former Oklahoma State cornerback Eric Fletcher committing to the Badgers.
Then on Monday, Steeples added Cai Bates from Florida State, another young corner with length and plenty of untapped potential.
The highest-impact addition came Wednesday in Arizona State cornerback Javan Robinson, who instantly steps in as the most experienced player Wisconsin has at the position.
As if that wasn't enough, Steeples signed a fourth new corner in the portal Tuesday with Ohio State's Bryce West, who should fill a key role in the slot.
Four of Wisconsin's 14 transfer portal signings have come at Steeples' position, showcasing his ability to recruit multiple players who might not be guaranteed playing time in 2025.
All four of these new cornerbacks rank among the Top 65 CBs in 247 Sports transfer portal rankings. Robinson and Bates are both in the Top 35.
It's a strong first impression for Steeples, but acquiring talent is only the first step.
He needs to coach those players into quality play-makers on the back end of the Badgers defense to turn that position from a weakness to a strength in 2026.
