Wisconsin versus Ohio State: Three matchups to watch

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) and Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) enter this weekend's clash in Columbus hoping to kickstart the Big Ten portion of their schedule with a major win. The primetime showdown on ABC represents a chance for the Badgers to potentially upset the Buckeyes for the first time since 2010, while Ohio State is hoping to maintain their No. 3 ranking in the AP Poll.

In preparation for the opening game of Big Ten play for each team, here is a look at three key matchups to watch this Saturday.

The Wisconsin secondary celebrates after an interception against Washington State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin's defensive backs vs. Ohio State's wide receivers

The Wisconsin secondary will have the toughest task on the entire roster this weekend given the talent level of Ohio State's wide receivers. The Buckeyes have multiple future NFL wide receivers on the field at a time and an NFL-caliber quarterback throwing the football.

How well the Wisconsin secondary does against the speed and play-making ability of the Ohio State wide receivers will go a long way in determining the final outcome.

The matchup does not solely fall on the shoulders of the cornerbacks and safeties this weekend, as Wisconsin's front seven will need to apply pressure on C.J. Stroud in passing situations, but a big game from the defensive backfield would be huge for Wisconsin's chances on Saturday.

The Badgers are likely still without No. 1 cornerback Alexander Smith and starting safety Hunter Wohler, but through the first three games, the secondary has played well. Jim Leonhard's defense has done a good job of generating takeaways and the group ranks inside the top 20 in most major defensive categories.

The battle between Wisconsin's defense, most notably the secondary, against Ohio State's explosive passing game will be the biggest matchup of the weekend to watch.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Beach pass protecting against New Mexico State from his left guard spot. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin's offensive line vs. Ohio State's defensive front

While the Wisconsin defense will have a tall task against the talent and explosiveness of Ohio State's offense, the Badgers offense will also need to consistently move the ball on Saturday.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has played well through the first three games and is completing over 70% of passes. Last week the Badgers had three running backs eclipse 70 rushing yards. However, Ohio State has a defensive front littered with four and five-star talent that will test Wisconsin's offensive balance this weekend.

It is easy to pin much of Wisconsin's hopes against Ohio State on Mertz and the play of Braelon Allen, but the offensive line will ultimately be the primary group leading the way for both the passing game and rushing attack.

How well Wisconsin's line plays against the talent of Ohio State's defensive line will be incredibly important on Saturday. With starting right tackle Riley Mahlman unable to play and Tanor Bortolini now available for snaps at right guard, it will be interesting to see how the Badgers navigate reps along the line. Bortolini and fellow sophomore Trey Wedig came in early against New Mexico State and provided the team an offensive spark. If called upon, how will they handle Ohio State's defensive line?

In a big game where Wisconsin is hoping to pull off the upset, it will be vital for the running and passing game to be great. It all starts with the offensive line making it possible because Graham Mertz has shown he is capable of making all of the throws this season, and the trio of Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, and Isaac Guerendo are still explosive in the open field.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Skyler Bell catching a touchdown for the Wisconsin Badgers against New Mexico State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin's youth vs. a primetime matchup on the road

The 2022 Wisconsin football team is incredibly young. The Badgers have 13 second-year players listed on their preliminary depth chart for this weekend. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Badgers only have three seniors on the offense (Chez Mellusi, Tyler Beach, and Isaac Guerendo) who are significant contributors.

While the battle between Wisconsin and Ohio State this weekend will take place between the white lines of the field, many players will be playing meaningful snaps in the first actual road game of their careers on Saturday night. How quickly the Badgers can settle in with 100,000 fans in the stands in a road environment will play a critical role in the game for Wisconsin.

Matchups like this weekend are what college players love and the reason they play Big Ten football, but that does not mean there will not be nerves and some pregame jitters associated with the high-profile contest. The players understand the implications associated with the game and what is on the line for Wisconsin.

Win or lose, it will be interesting to see how the young players handle the pressure on Saturday night because it will likely be the most hostile crowd and situation they encounter during the regular season.

