3 Predictions for Wisconsin Football's Week 2 Clash With FCS Western Illinois

Coming off a tough loss against a national title contender in No. 4 Notre Dame to kick off the season, Wisconsin football now gets to face an opponent of significantly lower quality.

The Badgers will line up Saturday night against Western Illinois of the FCS. Not only do the Leathernecks compete at a lower level of the sport, but they're not a particularly good FCS program either; they've posted back-to-back 4-8 seasons.

As Wisconsin looks to bounce back in a token buy game, here's three predictions for Saturday night:

RB Abu Sama Scores Multiple Times

Wisconsin running back Abu Sama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers made an effort to get Sama going against Notre Dame, as the RB1 tallied 15 carries. However, he could only muster 49 yards on those touches, 35 of which came after contact. Translation? Notre Dame's defensive front was exceedingly stout all night. Sama's long run was seven yards, while Darrion Dupree's long run was eight yards. The Badgers didn't notch a single 10 yard run on the night, and their lone touchdown came though the air.

I expect both of those things to chance pretty dramatically against Western Illinois. First of all, Fickell and the Badgers should be itching to get the ground game humming, considering that's what they want their identity to revolve around. There should be a concerted effort to get the running game firing on all cylinders.

What's more, Western Illinois doesn't appear to boast a particularly stout run defense. Last week against Illinois State, which is of course a good FCS program, the Redbirds racked up 239 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Their longest run was only 28 yards, which to a degree means the Leathernecks bottled up the big play on the ground. But it also means they were consistently gashed on the ground, their run defense slowly bleeding out into submission.

The Malachi Coleman breakout continues

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Malachi Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nebraska/Minnesota transfer almost single-handedly put the Badgers' wide receiver concerns to bed Sunday night against the Fighting Irish. Of course, it was only one game, and consistency over the course of the season will be key, but Malachi Coleman could be the weapon Wisconsin has long searched for on the perimeter.

Coleman reeled in four catches for 76 yards and a score in the opener, including a 28-yard touchdown on one of the prettiest double-move routes you'll ever see. At times, he looked like the best receiver on the field from either sideline. His ability to stack defenders up at the top of the route and move like he did at 6-5 is a terrifying prospect for opposing defensive backs. With 40 snaps, the third-most in the Badgers' receiver room, he's firmly planted himself in the rotation.

I don't love the Leathernecks' chances in being able to slow Coleman down. First of all, who can match up with him physically? The tallest cornerback on their two-deep is 6-1. What's more, Western Illinois head coach Joe Davis said that all three of his top cover corners were beaten on deep balls against Illinois State. That doesn't bode well now that they must face the bigger, stronger, faster Coleman.

Wisconsin's defense collects multiple takeaways

Wisconsin Badgers defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turnovers were a huge point of emphasis for Mike Tressel's defense this offseason.

“I’m telling you, a confident defense is a defense that finds a way to create turnovers," head coach Luke Fickell said after the first practice of fall camp.

“Yes we do tally it, yes it’s a competition and yes we’re creating more turnovers than last year, for sure," defensive coordinator Mike Tressel added later in camp.

I, too, noticed the defense getting their hands on the ball more when I dropped in to watch fall camp. But in Week 1 against the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame took care of the football while the Badgers gave it away twice, in catastrophic fashion both times: a pick-six and a muffed kickoff that set up Notre Dame on the 13 yard-line.

Western Illinois has turned the ball over three times in two games. Both of their quarterbacks, each of whom has played plenty through two games, has thrown an interception. The Leathernecks also coughed up a fumble in their opener.

I envision Wisconsin's defense simply being too fast and athletic for Western Illinois to hold onto the football all game.