Updated bowl projections for the Wisconsin Badgers (Week 13)

Despite significant change happening around the Wisconsin football program after the hiring of head coach Luke Fickell, the Badgers are still busy preparing for an upcoming bowl game this winter.

Fickell told media members during his introductory press conference that he will help coach the team in some capacity, but Wisconsin will look to take advantage of the extra practices to improve and develop over the next month. This season will mark the 21st straight bowl game for the Badgers, the longest streak in the Big Ten, and one of the longest in the country.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at where various outlets have the Wisconsin Badgers (6-6 overall) projected to head come bowl season, with an understanding that it could change based on championship week.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda standing on the sidelines. Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Baylor (December 27, 10:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona)

(December 27, 10:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona) Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma (December 27, 10:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona)

Erick Smith of USA Today, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, as well as Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN, have the Badgers heading out West for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Pheonix, Arizona. Minnesota last won the game over West Virginia in 2021, while this would mark the first time that Wisconsin has played in the bowl game. Smith has UW playing Baylor against former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, while the other three picked Oklahoma.

The end zone for the Pinstripe Bowl between Wisconsin and Miami in 2018. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pinstripe Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh (December 29, 2 p.m. CST in New York, New York)

(December 29, 2 p.m. CST in New York, New York) Wisconsin vs. Syracuse (December 29, 2 p.m. CST in New York, New York)

Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, and Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports have Wisconsin going back to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Badgers last played in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2018 under the leadership of Paul Chryst, with Wisconsin beating the Miami Hurricanes handily. Palm and Lassan each have UW paired against Pittsburgh in their updated projections, while Johnson expects the Badgers to go up against Syracuse.

Western Michigan won the Quick Lane Bowl in 2021 at Ford Field. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quick Lane Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan (December 26, 2:30 p.m. CST in Detroit, Michigan)

Bill Bender of SportingNews has Wisconsin slotted into the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan. This is by far the least attractive bowl game based on the level of competition, as it traditionally includes non-Power 5 teams. Bender has the Badgers meeting Eastern Michigan in the bowl game. Wisconsin last played Eastern Michigan a year ago, beating EMU 34-7. This seems like the least likely bowl game, but it is still a possibility.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.