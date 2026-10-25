Watch: Brady Collins Draws Absurd Sideline Infraction Penalty in Badgers Clash With USC

Wisconsin began its primetime clash with No. 16 USC by shooting itself in the foot repeatedly.

Despite notching two interceptions off star Trojans' quarterback Jayden Maiava, Wisconsin only managed to turn those turnovers into three combined points.

The Badgers were also flagged for several crucial penalties, including two face-mask calls against the defense with USC inside Wisconsin's five yard-line, one on defensive lineman Charles Perkins and one on cornerback Jai'mier Scott. The Trojans wound up scoring the game's first touchdown as a result.

But nothing was as seemingly avoidable as this penalty on Wisconsin director of strength and conditioning Brady Collins, who collided with an official after outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks dropped Maiava for an eight-yard loss:

Not even a foul in the old Big East. pic.twitter.com/RC4iByqTfd — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 25, 2026

According to NBC Sports' rules analyst Terry McAulay, Wisconsin's coaches other than head coach Luke Fickell must remain behind the white line during the play. It is worth noting that Collins' collision with the official happened right after the play was whistled dead. Nevertheless, the referee turns to Collins and throws his flag.

Needless to say, Fickell was incredulous on the sideline.

This isn't the first time a Brady Collins sideline moment has gotten attention this season. He stays near Fickell on the sidelines week in and week out.

"I FUCKING KNOW"



-A very fired up Luke Fickell#Badgers pic.twitter.com/hoUOKM6eLE — Carter Lowe (@carterjlowe) September 27, 2026

Wisconsin was assessed plenty of controversial penalties in their Week 7 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Fickell told reporters he asked to send 17 plays to the league office for review when the normal limit is 10. It'll be interesting to see how he reacts to yet another strange call that severely hindered his team's efforts.