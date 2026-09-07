Watch: Wisconsin Badgers punter Sean West delivers an immaculate punt in season opener against Notre Dame

GREEN BAY, Wis. - It might be hyperbole, but University of Wisconsin junior punter Sean West may have delivered one of the greatest punts in the history of college football in Sunday's season opener.

With the Badgers trailing 10-3 to No.4 Notre Dame and needing West to flip the field after their drive stalled at their own 29-yard line, the sophomore unleashed a booming punt over senior return Jordan Faison's head.

Giving up on fielding the punt, likely assuming the ball would hit the goal line and result in a touchback, Faison could only throw his hands up as West's punt hit the five-yard line, bounced to the two, and promptly side spun to the sideline, rolling nearly four seconds before going out of bounds at the one-foot line.

WISCONSIN'S SEAN WEST BOOMS AN UNBELIEVABLE PUNT!



Dan Hicks and Jason Garrett have the Wisconsin-Notre Dame call for NBC. 🏈💥🎯⚰️pic.twitter.com/zhCATlL6Lh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2026

Like an elite golfer spinning the ball onto the green with a wedge, West celebrated by swinging his imaginary golf club before being mobbed by his teammates.

Forced to punt after being unable to get a first down with its back to its own end zone, Wisconsin needed only two plays to drive 48 yards for its first touchdown of the season on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Colton Joseph to Malachi Coleman.

West is coming off an impressive first season with Wisconsin after he finished with a 47.7-yard average on 25 punts, putting 11 inside the 20 and 14 over 50 yards. Until Sunday, West has been best known for his tricks. He converted a 20-yard first down carry against No.1 Ohio State. He also completed a 24-pass on a fake punt in Wisconsin's 13-10 upset over No.24 Washington, becoming the first punter or kicker since 2000 to lead an FBS team in single-game passing yards.

Notre Dame entered halftime leading 13-10.