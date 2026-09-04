By The Numbers: Where Could Wisconsin Have an Edge Over Notre Dame?

On paper, Notre Dame is a massive favorite over the Badgers.

The 20.5-point favorites, who have a 94.3% chance to win according to ESPN Analytics, are widely expected to waltz into Lambeau Field and roll over Wisconsin.

We've already examined some key Fighting Irish players the Badgers must account for. Below, Badgers On SI takes a look at a handful of key statistics ahead of the massive Sunday night showdown:

Notre Dame Basic Stats (2025 season)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Total offense: 458.5 ypg (No. 5 nationally)

- Passing offense: 255.1 ypg (No. 37)

- Rushing offense: 203.4 ypg (No. 17)

- Turnovers/game: 0.8 (No. 14)

- Total defense: 315.5 ypg (No. 22)

- Passing defense: 213.4 (No. 56)

- Rushing defense: 100.1 (No. 11)

- Turnovers/game: 1.9 (No. 11)

Notre Dame's offense truly has no weaknesses statistically or on paper. The Irish's worst basic offensive statistic last fall was their 255.1 passing yards per game, still good for top-40 in the country and still a very healthy amount of air yards each week.

A largely unstoppable force last season, this team moved the ball at will (No. 5 total offense) and coughed it up fewer than one time per game. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock's unit is a well-oiled machine.

Defensively, it's interesting to see where Notre Dame finished last fall. Still a top-25 total defense, they were well above average. But for how vaunted and talented their secondary is and remains, the fact that they only allowed five fewer yards per game than Wisconsin last season (who ranked No. 62 in passing yards per game allowed) is interesting. This secondary is great; that doesn't mean it's invincible.

Notre Dame Advanced Stats (2025 season)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore, left, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jason Onye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Bryce Young: 14% pressure rate

While Boubacar Traore gets more attention as the Irish's star pass-rusher, the defensive end opposite him Young actually had a better pressure rate last fall, per numbers from Pro Football Focus. Traore had more pass-rushing snaps, but his pressure rate was just 10%.

LB Jaiden Ausberry: 17.2% missed tackle rate

Ausberry and Drayk Bowen both return as starting inside backers. The former in particular, however, wasn't the surest tackler last season despite notching 51 total last fall including 4.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks. These linebackers are talented and experienced, but not quite dominant.

QB CJ Carr: 21 big time throws, 11 turnover-worthy plays

A big-time throw is considered an excellent-placed ball thrown downfield and/or into tight coverage. Carr had just about a 2:1 ratio in that department last season, which placed him in the same neighborhood as quarterbacks such as USF's Byrum Brown and Tennessee's Joey Aguilar.

The takeaway here is that Carr, while certainly a tremendous quarterback, doesn't necessarily dazzle with big play after big play. Rather, he facilitates the Irish offense cleanly and proficiently.