'We'll play in a parking lot': Fickell not concerned with Northwestern's stadium
Wisconsin will be traveling to Evanston, Illinois to face Northwestern for the 53rd time on the road. It will be the first time since 1921 that the game will not take place at Ryan Field.
The Wildcats' longtime home stadium was torn down in the offseason, as they started the process of building a new place to play. Northwestern is playing at temporary Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium off the coast of Lake Michigan for the next two seasons as they finish construction.
There is no other place like it in the country let alone the Big Ten. Luke Fickell was asked how he plans to prepare for the game, and he doesn't seem too concerned about the unique setting.
"Wherever they ask us or tell us to play, we play," Fickell said. "If it's a parking lot, we'll play in a parking lot. I don't think we have a whole lot to say after how we performed and how we played last year. I could care less where we're playing at and what the situation is."
Wisconsin is 28-22-2 all-time on the road against Northwestern and Evanston is notoriously a tough place to play as a favorite, especially at 11 a.m. local time. The Badgers will enter Saturday's contest as seven-point favorites.
"Anytime you go on the road in the Big Ten, you're going to have to handle some things," Fickell said. "Whether it's a new stadium, whether it's the wind, whether it's a locker room, it is what it is. Not going to spend a whole lot of time worrying about that, but obviously, our guys will be aware that it's not where they've probably played in the past or what they would expect."
Northwestern is 3-3 this season, coming off its most impressive performance of the year in a 37-10 victory over Maryland. Second-year head coach David Braun has proved to be prepared in every game that he coaches and Saturday is a prime lookahead spot for Wisconsin.