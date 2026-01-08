Northwestern vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Jan. 8
Michigan State has already established itself as a true contender in the Big Ten, currently ranked No. 12 in the country and coming off a 29-point win against USC.
The Spartans will look to string together their second straight win when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats, who have lost all three of their Big Ten games so far.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten matchup.
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Northwestern +12.5 (-110)
- Michigan State -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Northwestern +650
- Michigan State -1000
Total
- OVER 143.5 (-110)
- UNDER 143.5 (-110)
Northwestern vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 8
- Game Time: 6:30 pm ET
- Venue: Breslin Center
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Northwestern Record: 8-6 (0-3 in Big Ten)
- Michigan State Record: 13-2 (3-1 in Big Ten)
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Northwestern is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games
- The OVER is 9-3 in Northwestern's last 12 games
- Northwestern is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Michigan State
- The UNDER is 14-5 in Michigan State's last 19 games
- Michigan State is 11-1 straight up in its last 12 home games
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Key Player to Watch
- Nick Martinelli, F - Northwestern Wildcats
Nick Martinelli is the heart of Northwestern's team. He leads the team in points, averaging 23.0 per game, while also leading the team in rebounds with 6.5. If a team can't find a player to match up with the Wildcats' big man, that's when Northwestern has a chance to win.
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
This is a terrible stylistic matchup for Northwestern. Teams that the Wildcats can compete with are those they're able to attack in the interior with Martinelli, but Michigan State isn't that team. The Spartans rank 18th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.1% from two-point range.
Not only does Michigan State play great defense, but the Spartans make the most of their possessions, ranking 39th in effective possession ratio. Northwestern doesn't have an advantage in any area in this game, which causes me to lean towards the Spartans winning and covering on their home court.
Pick: Michigan State -12.5 (-110) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
