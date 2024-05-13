What is Wisconsin getting in Boston College wide receiver transfer Joseph Griffin?
Welcome to Wisconsin, Joseph Griffin Jr.
Who? Griffin is a 6-foo-3 wide receiver who got plenty of experience as a true freshman and sophomore at Boston College the past two seasons. Griffin, who committed to the Badgers through the transfer portal on Friday, hauled in 43 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons at BC.
Griffin was a four-star recruit, per 247Sports, coming out of high school in Massachussets in 2022. He was ranked by 247 as the No. 57 receiver in the Class of 2022 and the third-ranked high school recruit in the state, having played at Springfield Central in Springfield, Mass.
Only 23 teams had a less productive passing offense in the nation than Boston College last season as the Eagles averaged just 182.5 passing yards per game. He'll join a Badgers team that averaged 220.1 passing yards per game last season and looks to be even more dynamic through the air in 2024 with former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke slinging passes.
Griffin might have an opportunity to grab the No. 3 receiver role, with Bryson Green and Will Pauling entering the upcoming season as the projected top-two receivers on the roster. Griffin will likely be competing for snaps with Vinny Anthony, Quincy Burroughs, C.J. Williams and Trech Kekahuna.