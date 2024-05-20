Badgers hockey announces four additions from transfer portal
Badgers men's hockey was active in the transfer portal this offseason, adding a pair of Michigan Tech forwards, Kyle Kukkonen and Ryland Mosley, and forward Cody Laskosky and goalie Tomy Scarfone from RIT. They officially announced all four additions Monday.
Kyle Kukkonen, F, Michigan Tech
Across two seasons at Michigan Tech, Kukkonen posted 19 goals and 39 points in 66 games. He was awarded the CCHA Rookie of the Year in 2023 after recording a team-best 18 goals as a freshman. Before arriving in Houghton, MI, he played junior hockey for the USHL's Madison Capitols. He is currently listed as a junior.
Cody Laskosky, F, RIT
Lakosku is coming off a career-high 41 points last season at RIT, with 14 goals and 27 assists in 37 games en route to Atlantic Hockey First-Team All-Conference honors. As a grad transfer, he will provide veteran experience to the Badgers in his final season of college hockey.
Ryland Mosley, F, Michigan Tech
Mosley comes to Madison as the second Michigan Tech transfer and third forward this offseason. He finished last season with an impressive 18 goals and 33 points, leading his team to their first ever CCHA tournament title. He's got four years under his belt and 2024-25 will be his final year of college hockey.
Tommy Scarfone, G, RIT
Last season, Scarform earned 2024 Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Year honors and he comes to Madison as a two-time Atlantic Hockey First-Team All-Conference selection. He compiled 25 wins throughout the year, including four shutouts, a .925 save percentage and 2.26 goals against. He will compete for the starting spot in 2024-25.