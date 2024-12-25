Where is Wisconsin football ranked in terms of the transfer portal?
After missing out on a bowl game, the Wisconsin football team has experienced plenty of movement in regards to the transfer portal.
According to 247sports, the Badgers have made a splash, ranking seventh with 16 commits through the portal to date. That includes three four-star recruits and 11 three-stars from the recruiting service.
Wisconsin is the highest-ranked Big Ten team, and that is a positive for head coach Luke Fickell, as they not only failed to win six games last year, they have lost several key starters to the portal themselves.
The current list of commits through the Badgers portal includes four-star wide receiver Mark Hamper from Idaho, three-star quarterbacks Billy Edwards Jr. from Maryland and Danny O’Neil from San Diego State, four-star edge rusher Tyreese Fearbry from Kentucky, and four-star tight end Tanner Koziol, who previously played at Ball State.
Among those Wisconsin has lost include leading rusher Tawee Walker, quarterbacks Mabrey Mettauer, Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke, and receiver Will Pauling, who recently committed to Notre Dame.