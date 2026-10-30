Wisconsin Can't Repeat the Mistakes That Buried the Badgers Against Iowa

Wisconsin doesn't need Colton Joseph to go into Kinnick Stadium and throw for 300 yards Saturday. The Badgers don't need the offense to suddenly look completely different from the one we watched against USC, either. What they can't do is give Iowa the football and make things easier than they need to be.

We saw how badly that can go last season. Wisconsin turned it over three times against Iowa, and the Hawkeyes took advantage on the way to a 37-0 win over the Badgers. By the time Wisconsin had a chance to settle into the game, it was already in a hole it wasn't going to climb out of.

That's what I'm watching Saturday. If this turns into the type of game we've seen plenty of times between Wisconsin and Iowa, giving the Hawkeyes short fields or extra possessions could be the difference.

Wisconsin Doesn't Need Joseph to Do Too Much

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) runs during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We just watched Wisconsin beat No. 16 USC 24-7 with Joseph throwing for 58 yards. He completed 12 of 14 passes with a touchdown, the Badgers ran the ball 43 times and the defense did most of the heavy lifting. It wasn't a big night for the passing game, but Wisconsin didn't need one.

I'd take something similar against Iowa. Run the football, let Joseph use his legs when he gets the chance and take a shot downfield when it's there. He doesn't need to force something just because the passing numbers aren't piling up.

Joseph has had some rough moments with turnovers this season, including three interceptions against Penn State. He hasn't thrown one in the three games since, and that's going to matter at Kinnick. I'm not sure Wisconsin can go in there, turn it over three or four times and expect to come home with a win.

We've already seen Joseph put up bigger passing numbers this season. He threw for 362 yards against Eastern Michigan and 235 against Penn State, so it's not like Wisconsin can't throw the football. I just don't think Saturday needs to be about finding out how much Joseph can carry the offense.

The Badgers are 5-2 and coming off a win over No. 16 USC, which has me feeling a lot better about this team than I did after the UCLA loss. Now they get Iowa, a team Wisconsin hasn't beaten since 2021, and a place where things got ugly the last time the Badgers made the trip.

For me, Saturday starts with taking care of the football. Make Iowa drive the field and earn its points instead of handing the Hawkeyes the same kind of opportunities Wisconsin gave them last year.