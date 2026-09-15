Wisconsin Football Buy Or Sell: Ryan Hopkins, Problematic Defense, Elite Special Teams

We are two weeks into the Wisconsin football season, and I still don't think we've learned anything definitive about this team. The first half of the Notre Dame game and the first quarter of the Western Illinois game would suggest this is a vastly improved team from a season ago.

But on the other hand, the second half of the game against the Irish was a disaster, and the Badgers looked sluggish after their hot start in Week 2, allowing the Leathernecks to move the ball too easily while also stalling out far too often on offense against an FCS team of that caliber.

So while it may be frustrating that we still don't know what this team truly is after two weeks, that hasn't stopped the hot takes about the team from popping up. So let's dive in and buy or sell the storylines about the Wisconsin Badgers after two weeks of play.

It's Time to Give Ryan Hopkins a Shot

Sep 12, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, I think it's fair to say Colton Joseph hasn't lived up to expectations. He is completing under 60% of his passes for 390 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, which was a back-breaking pick-six against Notre Dame. To be fair, Notre Dame is one of the best defenses in the country, so that's not completely unexpected.

However, playing against Western Illinois is completely different, especially at home. Going 12-for-22 for 173 yards and a touchdown is a tough look. Joseph never looked comfortable and was having a hard time with his accuracy, missing targets often, even on short dump-off passes to targets out of the backfield.

The Wisconsin coaching staff didn't bring Joseph in because of his passing ability. They brought him in for his dynamic playmaking, something we haven't seen yet. Through two games, he has 16 carries for 36 yards, just 2.3 yards per carry. This is a player who ran for over 1,000 yards at Old Dominion last season while throwing for over 2,000. What happened to that guy?

So naturally, fans and media alike have both seriously and jokingly thrown out the idea of seeing what the team has in Ryan Hopkins, the freshman quarterback who competed for the backup quarterback job and got snaps late in the Western Illinois game.

So, uh, Ryan Hopkins anyone? — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 13, 2026

After the game, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell revealed that Joseph was banged up a bit in the Notre Dame game and that it took a few things, like deep shot plays, off the table. I imagine they were also relatively conservative with designed runs for the quarterback, too.

So while it's easy to call for the next guy, I think it's still important to remember that Joseph was brought in for a reason, and while he hasn't put up the numbers we all expected or wanted to see, we are still two games in, and if he was truly banged up against Western Illinois, it would make sense for the staff to rein him in a bit to not risk a bigger injury.

I personally think Joseph still gives you the best chance to win going forward.

Verdict: Sell

The Special Teams Unit is Top-Tier

Sep 12, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers kicker Gavin Lahm. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When things aren't going perfectly to start the season, we tend to cling to the positives and potentially overreact. The special teams unit for the Wisconsin Badgers could be that thing.

In the two games the Badgers have played, a specialist has stood out as a bright spot in each game. Against Notre Dame, punter Sean West showed off the talent of his leg, booming a 70-yard punt that kicked right at the 1-yard line and rolled parallel to the goal line before rolling out of bounds. It was a punt many on social media deemed 'the best punt in the history of football.'

Then, against Western Illinois, Gavin Lahm put a lot of concerns revolving around the kicking game to rest after nailing field goals from 49 and 51 yards. His ability to hit field goals from long distances should make Wisconsin fans feel better heading into games in the future.

The most exciting part of special teams this season, however, is that the Badgers have blocked a punt in back-to-back games, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The rate of one blocked punt per game is not sustainable, but I wouldn't be surprised if we saw one or two more this season.

Liam Danitz, a transfer from Division II Hope College, blocked the punt against Notre Dame and almost got a second against Western Illinois. He has been a special teams demon so far this season. While he hasn't gotten on the field defensively, he's still making an impact on this team.

Verdict: Buy

The Defense Is a Problem

Sep 6, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season has been the defense for the Wisconsin Badgers. After watching a handful of practices this fall, I was convinced this was a talented and deep unit and likely the best of the Fickell era so far.

They added depth along the defensive line and at the edge positions, retooled the secondary with more experience and athleticism, and are entering year two of the Mason Posa-Cooper Catalano duo at linebacker.

Aside from the first half against Notre Dame, where they honestly looked like a unit that could keep the Badgers in any game, they've underperformed and look like a below-average Big Ten unit. The secondary got picked apart by CJ Carr in the second half in Week 1, opening the floodgates to a blowout loss.

And although they didn't break and give up a touchdown against Western Illinois, they did a lot of bending to an FCS team which managed just 52 yards on the ground in Week 1, giving up 154 yards on the ground, including 88 to their quarterback.

Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano are still both tackling machines, and Sebastian Cheeks has been a menace on the edge. Outside of that, there hasn't been a ton to get too excited about. This unit will need to turn things around and be a positive rather than a negative if this team is going to have success this season.

I have confidence they'll get it turned around at some point, but right now, the defense concerns me.

Verdict: Buy