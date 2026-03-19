High Point vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

An exciting No. 12 vs. No. 5 matchup takes place on Thursday afternoon, as the High Point Panthers look to pull off an upset against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin has some of the best wins in the country this season, including one over Michigan, but generally inconsistency dropped the Badgers to the No. 5 line in the NCAA Tournament. They’re still double-digit favorites on Thursday, but they’ll have their hands full with the Big South champions.

High Point lost just one game in Big South play and four games overall this season, and it enters the NCAA Tournament on a 14-game winning streak. One of the best shooting teams in the country, the Panthers may be able to hang with a potent Wisconsin offense that ranks 11th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this first-round battle on Thursday afternoon.

High Point vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

High Point +10.5 (-115)

Wisconsin -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

High Point: +380

Wisconsin: -500

Total

164.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

High Point vs. Wisconsin How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 1:50 p.m. EST

Venue: TBS

How to Watch (TV): Moda Center

High Point record: 30-4

Wisconsin record: 24-10

High Point vs. Wisconsin Best Prop Bet

Nick Boyd OVER 22.5 Points (-115)

Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd is one of the best scorers in the country, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3.

The Panthers rank outside the top-100 in opponent effective field goal percentage, so I don’t think this is an impossible matchup for Body, who has scored 23 or more points in 11 games this season and three of his last four matchups.

Boyd is averaging around 15 shots per game, but he took 15, 20, 20 in three games in the Big Ten Tournament. I wouldn't be shocked to see the senior’s usage rise in a win-or-go-home scenario in the NCAA Tournament.

High Point vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick

If you’re going to get really bold with an upset pick in the first round, the High Point Panthers have an interesting profile – and an elite offense – that may be able to win a shootout with Wisconsin.

The Badgers beat Michigan during the regular season and have a ton of great wins under their belt, but they rank 177th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage and 324th in opponent turnover rate.

The Panthers are going to thrive in the turnover battle, as they are fourth in the country in turnover rate and fifth in opponent turnover rate this season. They also are 48th in the country in effective field goal percentage.

For as many good wins as Wisconsin has, it also has some weird losses, dropping a game by 14 points to Oregon, 17 points to Ohio State and 30 to Nebraska during Big Ten play. So, the Badgers are gettable on an off shooting night.

Wisconsin has the fifth-highest 3-point rate in the country, but opponents are shooting just 31.9 percent from deep against the Panthers.

Plus, this game is going to be a 10:50 a.m. local time start, which could cause some crazy things to happen (the game is 1:50 p.m. EST, but played in Portland).

I’m going to take the points with the Panthers set as 10.5-point dogs.

Pick: High Point +10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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