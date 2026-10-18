Wisconsin Football Report Card: Grading Every Defensive Position After Disappointing Loss to UCLA

Traveling to the Rose Bowl fresh off a bye week, Wisconsin failed to rise to the occasion in a 17-7 loss to No. 12 UCLA. The Badgers’ offense struggled mightily through the air, while the defense put up a more respectable fight but had trouble getting off the field on third downs and disrupting backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. As always, Badgers On SI breaks down the performance with grades for each defensive position group.

Defensive Line

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Nolan Vils (92) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, Wisconsin’s defensive front deserves considerable credit for limiting Wayne Knight to just 23 yards on 13 carries (1.8 yards per carry), with the star running back’s lone touchdown coming on a one-yard run in the second quarter. UCLA entered the matchup boasting one of the nation’s most potent rushing attacks, but the Bruins managed just 120 yards on 37 carries (3.2 yards per carry). Those are numbers the Badgers can feel plenty content with.

The results weren’t nearly as encouraging when it came to rushing the passer. Edge rusher Nick Clayton generated five pressures and recorded the first sack of his collegiate career, though he was also flagged twice for offside, with one penalty accepted. His sack was Wisconsin’s only one of the game. Sebastian Cheeks contributed six tackles (four solo), a tackle for loss and three pressures, but his impact wasn’t quite as pronounced as it had been in recent weeks. He finished with a season-low 67.7 PFF grade.

On the interior, defensive tackle Junior Poyser missed his lone tackle attempt but batted down a pass for the second consecutive game. Wisconsin continued its usual rotation up front, with Hammond Russell IV leading six defensive tackles in playing time at 42 snaps.

Holding Knight in check was no small feat, and Wisconsin’s ability to contain UCLA’s rushing attack warrants a solid grade. However, the lack of consistent pressure on backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach remains a significant blemish on an otherwise respectable performance from the defensive front.

Grade: B

Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The heartbeat of Wisconsin’s defense, the linebackers largely rose to the occasion against UCLA, playing an instrumental role in containing the Bruins’ potent rushing attack.

Mason Posa continues to live up to his reputation as a road warrior, recording seven tackles, a tackle for loss and five pressures en route to the team’s highest PFF grade at 77.6. The star sophomore played a pivotal role in Marvin Burks Jr.’s third-quarter interception, pressuring wide receiver Semaj Morgan on a trick-play pass attempt. Posa was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following the interception, though what exactly he did to warrant the flag was unclear (and that’ll be my only comment on the questionable officiating). Fortunately, the 15-yard penalty didn’t prove costly, as the Badgers marched down the field and scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

His running mate Cooper Catalano wasn’t quite as effective, earning a season-low 63.5 PFF grade while missing a tackle. Nevertheless, he contributed five tackles and a pass deflection. It certainly wasn’t Catalano’s finest outing, but he remains one of the top players on Wisconsin’s roster, and any disappointment is largely a product of the lofty expectations he’s established.

Aaron Witt also saw some action and made some plays, contributing two tackles (both solo), a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

UCLA’s ability to sustain drives and dominate time of possession was a significant issue, but that responsibility falls on the defense as a whole rather than the linebackers specifically. Between their contributions against the run and Posa’s disruptive performance, I’d argue this was Wisconsin’s strongest position group Saturday.

Grade: B+

Defensive Backs

Wisconsin Badgers safety Marvin Burks Jr. (4) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin’s pass defense has been solid throughout the season, but that wasn’t the case in Pasadena. UCLA backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach looked anything but inexperienced, completing 22 of 33 passes for 264 yards as the Bruins repeatedly found ways to move the chains.

Top cornerback Javan Robinson wasn’t targeted, while fellow starter Jai’mier Scott allowed just two receptions on six targets. However, Scott also missed two tackles and committed a costly pass-interference penalty on third-and-long in the third quarter. He finished with six tackles (five solo) and a pass deflection. Slot corner Bryce West was targeted frequently, surrendering seven receptions on nine targets, but he held his own as a tackler with six tackles and a tackle for loss.

At safety, Marvin Burks Jr. delivered his most impactful performance as a Badger, hauling in two interceptions to go along with three tackles. Granted, one came at the end of the first half and the other was practically gift-wrapped on a trick play, but two takeaways are nothing to scoff at. Matt Jung also put together a respectable showing when out there, recording six tackles (four solo), a tackle for loss and a pass deflection while finishing without a missed tackle for the first time this season. However, the Neenah native’s night ended prematurely after he was disqualified for targeting in the fourth quarter. Cairo Skanes stepped in and made seven tackles (five solo).

This wasn’t necessarily a case of Wisconsin’s secondary getting torched. The Badgers weren’t consistently beaten badly downfield, nor did they surrender a passing touchdown. Rather, it felt like a collective letdown, with UCLA repeatedly extending drives and converting an alarming 13 of 20 third-down opportunities. The individual performances were far from flawless, with costly penalties only compounding the unit’s struggles, but I also believe defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s overreliance on soft zone coverage played a significant role. That schematic issue can’t be overlooked when assessing the secondary’s performance.

Regardless of how the blame is distributed, Wisconsin needs to flush Saturday’s showing and get back on track quickly. That won’t be an easy task with a high-powered USC offense coming to Camp Randall Stadium next week.

Grade: C

Special Teams

After starting the season a perfect 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts, kicker Gavin Lahm picked an unfortunate time for his first miss, sending a 46-yard attempt wide right in the second quarter. The fifth-year kicker converted his lone extra-point attempt but never got another opportunity to redeem himself with a field goal.

Sean West’s five punts for 198 yards (39.6 average) don’t jump off the stat sheet, but the fan-favorite punter generally did his job, pinning UCLA inside its own 20-yard line on four of his five kicks. Tyrell Henry added an 11-yard punt return, which marked Wisconsin’s only return attempt of the game, whether on a kickoff or punt.

Special teams certainly weren’t the reason the Badgers lost, but with Lahm’s missed field goal standing out as the unit’s most consequential play, it’s difficult to justify a favorable grade.

Grade: C-