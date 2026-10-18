Winners and Losers from Wisconsin's 17-7 loss at No. 12 UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. — The Badgers snapped their four-game winning streak with a rough loss on the road at No. 12 UCLA. Despite accomplishing arguably their No. 1 task ahead of the game, shutting down the Bruins' vaunted rushing attack, Wisconsin's offense was stuck in the mud all evening and the pass defense gave up 264 yards and 67% completion to a backup quarterback.

It's fascinating how quickly things can change in college football. After entering the bye week riding high, Wisconsin now looks like it could be in trouble with USC up next and Iowa on the road after that.

Below, I've got winners and losers from a disheartening defeat in Pasadena:

WINNERS

UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) is chased down by Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Junior Poyser (97). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Junior Poyser

Poyser was disruptive in the middle of the Badgers' defensive line once again. He notched another pass-breakup, as he did in Wisconsin's last game against the Spartans, and he shed a block to bring pressure on UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach later in the first half, forcing the gunslinger to roll out to his left and throw an incompletion. On a day where the Badgers' didn't manage to generate a lot of pressure or penetration, the Buffalo transfer consistently found his way into the backfield.

WR Jaylon Domingeaux

Domingeaux made his presence felt immediately in his Badgers' debut. Quarterback Colton Joseph looked his way on the first play of the game, and he had a nice high-degree-of-difficulty catch over the middle of the field on a 3rd-and-25 for 23 yards, though Wisconsin elected to punt afterwards. The receiver is clearly a big boost to this passing game, although with how many receivers the Badgers play, it remains to be seen if he can make a consistent impact week in and week out.

Safety Marvin Burks Jr

Burks logged two interceptions, and easily could've had a third on a ball he broke on over the middle of the field in the first half. Both interceptions were on somewhat lackadaisical throws, but it was good to see Burks create some havoc . He's been excellent on the back end for the Badgers this season, but he had yet to create any real splash plays. That changed in Pasadena.

OLB Nick Clayton

Clayton notched the first sack of his career, and it was a big one. He dropped Dieffenbach in the backfield for a 16-yard loss in the second half. The outside backer didn't do a whole lot else Saturday evening, but it was encouraging to see the gifted pass rusher finally get home for the Badgers.

LOSERS

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Tressel's Zone Defense

Just like after the opener against Notre Dame, I have no choice but to include Tressel's zone coverage as a "loser" here. There's no specific defensive back to call out, because Dieffenbach repeatedly picked apart Wisconsin's zone coverage schemes. I don't understand why the Badgers don't play more man coverage when they clearly have the personnel to do it. UCLA's receivers are solid, but there's no one you're terrified of on an island. Wisconsin's pass defense is just poorly schemed at the moment.

QB Colton Joseph

Joseph didn't turn the ball over, which is always a plus for him, but there were a few plays on which he certainly could've. His final stat-line was ugly: 6-of-16 for 66 yards and 38% completion. But more damning than the numbers were the fact that this offense was completely out of sync for essentially the entire game. There was no rhythm, no sustained momentum. Not all of that is on him, of course; the offensive line was leaky in pass protection and didn't generate much push up front. But it wasn't a memorable homecoming for the California native.

Entire offensive line

Wisconsin allowed three sacks, which tied the total number of sacks it had allowed previously this fall. Though the running game numbers aren't horrendous, the Badgers didn't get any kind of consistent push up front; 71 of those yards came via the legs of Joseph. Wisconsin shuffled its starters up front, with Stylz Blackmon getting the nod at center over Ryan Cory, who played well in the absence of Austin Kawecki in Week 5. PJ Wilkins returned to the starting five at right guard. The film will reveal more, but the Badgers' offensive front was not up to par in Pasadena.