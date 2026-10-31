Wisconsin Looks Nothing Like the Team That Beat USC Against Iowa

I felt pretty good about Wisconsin coming into this one.

That's what beating USC will do.

I didn't expect the Badgers to suddenly turn into a great football team, but I did want to see if some of what we watched last week would carry over against Iowa.

So far, not much has.

Iowa Is Throwing It All Over Wisconsin

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) catches the snap against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is probably the last way I thought Iowa would give Wisconsin problems.

Hank Brown was 14-of-15 for 192 yards late in the first half. I knew he had completed a bunch of passes while I was watching, but I didn't realize he had only missed one until I saw the numbers.

That's a rough half for Wisconsin's defense.

Brown had 192 yards while Iowa's running backs weren't doing much. Xavier Williams had 29 yards on 10 carries.

I would've been perfectly fine with Iowa throwing it this much before the game.

Not anymore.

Wisconsin Hasn't Done Much With the Ball

There was a 41-yard pass from Colton Joseph to Jaylon Domingeaux that got my attention.

I thought maybe that was it.

Wisconsin got all the way down to the Iowa 3 and came away with nothing. Abu Sama III lost a yard on fourth down and Iowa took over.

That one hurt.

The Badgers also had five penalties for 35 yards. Two false starts in the first half at Kinnick didn't exactly make things any easier.

Joseph was 4-of-8 for 75 yards when I checked late in the half. Wisconsin had 107 yards as a team.

That's not going to get it done.

I'm Still Waiting

Maybe Wisconsin comes out after halftime and looks completely different. We've seen stranger things.

I just haven't seen much yet that makes me think last week's Wisconsin showed up in Iowa City.

The defense that gave USC so much trouble has watched Brown complete almost everything he's thrown. The offense has had one really good chance to score and got stopped at the 3.

I liked Wisconsin a lot more seven days ago.

We'll see what the second half looks like.