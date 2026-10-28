Iowa Makes Quarterback Decision Ahead of Rivalry Game With Wisconsin

It looks like Wisconsin will see Hank Brown at quarterback when the Badgers travel to Iowa on Saturday. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that Brown is the plan to start against No. 25 Wisconsin, but considering the Hawkeyes have gone back and forth between Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski this season, that could always change. "We'll see how the week goes, but right now plan to start him and play it by ear from there," Ferentz said during his weekly press conference.

Brown started Iowa's first five games before Hecklinski took over. Hecklinski got the start again in last week's 13-10 loss to Minnesota, but he didn't finish it. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 62 yards with an interception before Brown replaced him in the second quarter.

Brown finished 11-of-21 for 136 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He did give Iowa a chance late, connecting with Reece Vander Zee for a 37-yard touchdown that tied the game in the fourth quarter. Minnesota answered with a field goal as time expired to hand Iowa the 13-10 loss.

Ferentz is going back to Brown, at least for now

Oct 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) take the field before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferentz is going back to Brown against Wisconsin, but he made it clear Tuesday that he hasn't lost confidence in either quarterback. "We believe in both players," Ferentz said. "I think both Hank and Jeremy are good young people, and they're good young quarterbacks. Neither one of them are really experienced right now."

Ferentz also wasn't interested in putting everything that happened against Minnesota on his quarterbacks. "Not good enough," Ferentz said when asked to evaluate their play. "Fair to say about our whole team and the coaching staff. We just didn't do enough to get the job done."

Brown has completed 61.4% of his passes for 968 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Hecklinski has completed 41 of 67 passes for 472 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Neither has exactly taken control of the job, which helps explain why Ferentz isn't closing the door on using both against Wisconsin.

Iowa will also be without its leading rusher Saturday. Ferentz announced Tuesday that Kamari Moulton will miss the rest of the season after suffering an upper-body injury against Minnesota. Moulton had 541 rushing yards and four touchdowns before the injury.

So Brown gets the first shot against a Wisconsin defense coming off one of its best performances of the season against USC. If he struggles, Ferentz certainly left himself enough room Tuesday to go back to Hecklinski.