Wisconsin loses another to portal, this time QB Tyler Van Dyke
The Tyler Van Dyke experience at Wisconsin appears to be over after just three games.
Van Dyke, who transferred to Wisconsin from Miami after three seasons with the Hurricanes, appeared in just three games this past fall. He suffered a season-ending injury back in September vs. Alabama.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Van Dyke has placed his name in the transfer portal once again, according to ESPN. He will have one season remaining at his new school.
During his career at Miami, Van Dyke threw for almost 8,000 yards and 55 touchdowns while starting for the better part of three seasons. His departure last year opened the door for Cam Ward to join the program, becoming a Heisman finalist while nearly leading the Hurricanes to an ACC title game appearance and potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Van Dyke beat out Braedyn Locke in August to become Wisconsin’s starting quarterback. He completed 43 of 68 for 422 yards with a touchdown while making three starts. The Badgers were 2-0 at the time of his injury, losing to Alabama, 42-10.
A fifth-year starter, Van Dyke started school at Miami in 2021, replacing D’Eriq King and earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors after throwing for almost 3,000 yards with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Over the next two seasons, though, he struggled, being replaced by Emory Williams before becoming the starter again.