Luke Fickell: Wisconsin Makes Decision on Coach’s Status for 2026

He’s struggled to replicate his smashing success at Cincinnati.

Patrick Andres

Luke Fickell, 57–18 at Cincinnati, is just 15–19 at Wisconsin.
Wisconsin has yet to get the results it’s hoped for from coach Luke Fickell—but that won’t keep it from trying again in 2026.

Fickell will return to coach the Badgers next year amid a 2–6 record, athletic director Chris McIntosh told ESPN’s Pete Thamel Thursday afternoon.

“Chancellor [Jennifer] Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at highest level,” McIntosh said. “We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important, is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue-share and NIL era.”

A frequent presence in the Top 10 in the late 2010s, Wisconsin’s national profile has evaporated since luring Fickell away from Cincinnati after the 2022 season. Fickell led the Badgers to a 7–6 record in 2023 and has regressed both years since; if Wisconsin maintains its current pace it will finish with its worst winning percentage since going 1–10 in 1990.

If the Badgers want to make a miracle run to bowl eligibility, they'll have to beat No. 24 Washington, No. 2 Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota in succession.

Patrick Andres
