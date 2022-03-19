Wisconsin football spring questions: safeties

Spring practice begins next week for the Wisconsin Badgers.

With several key changes to the roster and a revamped coaching staff, this spring will provide us the first look at what next year's football team might look like when they open up against Illinois State on September 3.

Today our position-by-position look at the major questions heading into the spring for Wisconsin football keeps us on the defense with the safeties.

Can Hunter Wohler snag a starting spot as a true sophomore?

The Wisconsin Badgers are replacing both of their starting safeties this off-season, with Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson both off to give the NFL a shot.

While veteran options such as John Torchio and Travian Blaylock will undoubtedly compete for starting roles, sophomore Hunter Wohler is the name to watch this spring.

One of the more decorated defensive backs in Wisconsin High School football history, Wohler played in all 13 games as a true freshman a year ago and registered 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

The Badgers have a long tradition of players who do not redshirt in their first year on campus earning a starting role in year two, and Wohler could be next.

A tremendous athlete with the speed to run sideline to sideline, Wohler is a big hitter with the ideal size for the safety position. Jim Leonhard has spoken glowingly about Hunter in the past, and after a strong freshman campaign, his standing in the safety room has only improved.

Assuming Hunter Wohler can stay healthy and produces this spring, I expect big things from the former two-time state champion and Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year.

Can the 'jewelry thief' continue to generate turnovers?

While Hunter Wohler was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school, John Torchio took a different route to potentially earn a starting role in 2022.

Coming out of high school, Torchio turned down a scholarship offer from Cal to walk on with the Badgers.

After redshirting in 2018, the Campolindo High School (California) product flashed in fall camp and wound up playing in eight games, including one start as a redshirt freshman.

Since that point, Torchio has been a consistent presence in Wisconsin's safety rotation. More importantly, he has shown a knack for generating turnovers, earning him the nickname 'jewelry thief' by his teammates and the coaching staff.

Torchio seems to always be around the ball and plays with explosiveness. In 2021, he was sixth on the team with 35 tackles and added a team-high three interceptions.

With both starting safety spots up for grabs, if Torchio can maintain his propensity to cause chaos, it will be hard to keep him off the field in 2022.