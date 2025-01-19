Wisconsin taking legal action over Xavier Lucas, decision to transfer to Miami
The University of Wisconsin has taken legal action against defensive back Xavier Lucas after he withdrew from school to transfer to Miami.
Lucas, the school claims, signed a binding two-year NIL agreement with the football program. With that, they also claim Miami made contact with a student-athlete “enrolled at one institution, which is prohibited.
Below is the release from the university:
“We are disappointed that Xavier Lucas has chosen to withdraw from the University of Wisconsin,” the release said. “He has been a valued member of our football program and we are looking forward to helping him continue to grow as a student, a person and a football player.
“On December 2, 2024, Xavier and Wisconsin Athletics entered into a binding two-year NIL agreement reflecting his strong commitment to continuing with the Wisconsin football program. We understand that he also executed a separate agreement with the Varsity Collective. His agreement with Wisconsin Athletics included substantial financial compensation for Xavier. Under the terms of the agreement between Xavier and Wisconsin Athletics, it remains in effect and enforceable.”
The release continued, saying “Badger student-athletes who have signed these agreements expect Wisconsin Athletics to honor the same. In turn, Wisconsin Athletics relies on the student-athlete representations in signing these agreements that they will do the same. A request to enter the transfer portal after entering into such an agreement is inconsistent with the representations and mutual understanding of the agreement and explains the reason for not processing a transfer portal request under these circumstances.”
Wisconsin says they plan to “continue to review facts as they unfold in this matter and will evaluate all options going forward to determine the appropriate course of action.”