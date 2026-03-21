Wisconsin Target Reilly Newman Moves Official Visit to Badgers' Monster Recruiting Weekend

The momentum surrounding the Wisconsin Badgers’ 2027 class is officially building. Luke Fickell and his staff are quietly building an important recruiting weekend for the end of May, and the guest list just added some serious size.

Three-star defensive lineman Reilly Newman (West Chester, OH) has officially moved his visit date up to May 28-31. By shifting his trip, the Lakota West standout slots perfectly into what is quickly shaping up to be Wisconsin's most star-studded official visit window of the year.

Why the Date Change Matters

Getting Newman on campus during this specific window is a massive strategic win for the Badgers. Fickell is already hosting a high concentration of top 2027 targets that weekend, alongside Wisconsin's foundational commits.

As we've seen recently, vocal commits like tight end Korz Loken and offensive tackle Ethan McIntosh have been working overtime on social media to recruit their peers. Moving Newman’s visit to May 28 allows Fickell to put his top out-of-state priorities in the exact same room as his most effective recruiters: current commits.

If the Badgers want to close the deal on a prospect with national interest, relying on that peer-to-peer locker room culture may be the best way to do it.

Reilly Newman's Recruiting Profile

Lakota East's Jayden Seay (1) breaks loose for yards after catch at the Lakota East vs. Lakota West Greater Miami Conference football game, Oct. 24, 2025. | Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Newman’s recruitment has absolutely exploded over the last few months. As a towering 6-foot-6 multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball for Lakota West, he possesses the premium footwork and frame that Big Ten programs covet.

The 3-star prospect holds double-digit Division 1 offers from Power 4 schools, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Oregon, Notre Dame, Indiana, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt, among others, according to 247Sports.

If Wisconsin can leverage the energy of their big weekend to pull Newman out of Ohio, it would send a massive statement to the rest of the Big Ten about the Badgers' ability to win high-profile battles in the trenches.