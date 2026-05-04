Mike Tressel Believes Wisconsin Finally Having 'QBs Who Can Make Some Plays' Will Help His Defense

Whether or not he meant it to come across this way, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel gave Wisconsin football's offense a subtle back-handed compliment speaking to the media at the end of spring practice.

“It’s really nice to have some quarterbacks that can make some plays," he said, speaking about the growth he's seen from his defense. "Some plays are gonna be made; can you maintain that trust and belief?"

Tressel of course wasn't trying to directly insult the Badgers' quarterback rooms of years past; he was making a larger point about the growth of his defense. But in doing so, he quietly addressed the elephant in the room: Wisconsin's quarterbacks haven't been good enough in the Fickell era.

Wisconsin Badgers defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel. | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Still, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Head coach Luke Fickell and company have amassed arguably their deepest quarterback room yet in Madison. The starter, Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph, is dynamic with both his arm and his legs. But the backups in the room appear to have plenty of promise as well, from the uber-athletic Louisville transfer Deuce Adams to the head-turning early-enrollee true freshman Ryan Hopkins.

The influx of talent — and especially the influx of athleticism in terms of mobility and extending plays — has Wisconsin in much better shape at the most important position on the field. The offense should of course benefit greatly, but Tressel says it's helping his defense take strides this spring as well.

Tressel's defense has battled all spring

"That was a big focus, I thought the guys handled that really well," the defensive skipper said in regards to maintaining composure and focus despite the offense making plays.

"Last scrimmage, quite honestly, early on a couple plays were made on offense which, 'hey, good quarterbacks, it's gonna happen.' But the response was really good. We got some takeaways, played well in the second half."

Obviously, facing a more talented quarterback in practice forces a defense to step up. But it's more than that; the Badgers have had quarterbacks with good arms under Fickell. The new gunslingers' dynamic legs and ability to hit on what Joseph has referred to as the "second play" within the initial play-call (what happens off-script when the play breaks down) is what has really tested Tressel's defense.

The toughest defenses in the country don't get exposed often, but when they do, they need to have short memories and not let one or two good plays by the offense discourage them. At times last season, it felt as though things could snowball on the Badgers' defense — one big play by the opposing offense would lead to many more.

The Badgers are slated to encounter plenty of potent offenses next season. Tressel hopes his defense having to go toe-to-toe with Joseph and company will better equip them.