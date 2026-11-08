Wisconsin Week 10 Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Badgers Make Key Changes in Hopkins Debut
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The Badgers picked up a much-needed win over Rutgers in true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins' debut. Not only did Wisconsin bounce-back from a horrific loss at Iowa last week, but it very well may have found its quarterback of the future.
Though Rutgers' defense is admittedly quite poor, Hopkins carved up the Scarlet Knights to the tune of 241 passing yards and three touchdowns on 75 percent completion. The Badgers managed to run the ball for 122 yards as well; not quite as dominant an output as they're looking for, but certainly a step in the right direction after offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' entire unit was stuck in the mud last week Iowa City.
As we continue to unpack the big win for Wisconsin, Badgers On SI has offensive snap counts and analysis from Week 10:
Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.
Quarterback
Ryan Hopkins (58)
Hopkins' first start went just about as well as anyone could've hoped. Outside of two dangerous throws that could've been disastrous, he was surgical and precise, spreading the ball around to eight different receivers and throwing to all parts of the field. There was some speculation that Colton Joseph could be involved, especially as a runner in red zone packages. That wasn't the case; he stayed on the sideline all evening.
Running Back
- Darrion Dupree (27)
- Abu Sama (22)
- Bryan Jackson (9)
Wisconsin kept its running back rotation at three players with Nate Plamer out once again. All three backs had their moments, and all three had productive runs. However, the Badgers needed their wide receivers, namely Eugene Hilton Jr and Tyrell Henry, to help spark the run game, and the former was the team's leading rusher. Snaps-wise, Dupree continues to be the RB1 in this offense.
Wide Receiver
- Jaylon Domingeaux (32)
- Eugene Hilton Jr (30)
- Chris Brooks Jr (29)
- Tyrell Henry (24)
- Malachi Coleman (18)
- Shamar Rigby (12)
For the second straight week, Domingeaux was the Badgers' top receiver in terms of snap count. Hilton played his most snaps since Week 5 against Michigan State. Coleman's 18 snaps were also his most since the Spartans game. Rigby was the team's leading receiver with four catches for 71 yards, including two huge fourth-down conversions, despite playing just 12 snaps.
Tight End
- Grant Stec (36)
- Jacob Harris (32)
- Ryan Schwendeman (19)
The big news out of the tight end room this week was that Emmett Bork didn't play for the first time this season; the tight end rotation shrunk to three against Rutgers. Stec resumed his place at the top of the room in terms of snap count. Harris' 32 snaps were his most since the Penn State game.
Offensive Line
- Emerson Mandell (58)
- Stylz Blackmon (54)
- Colin Cubberly (54)
- Austin Kawecki (54)
- PJ Wilkins (40)
- Lucas Simmons-Johansson (18)
- Blake Cherry (8)
- Ryan Cory (4)
Once again, Wisconsin used just about every offensive lineman in its rotation, although Mandell was the only player who played every snap. Otherwise, there was rotation at every other position aside from right tackle.
Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.Follow seamus_rohrer