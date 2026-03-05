How to watch Wisconsin women's hockey tournament semifinal

St. Paul, MN — With a potential matchup against Border Battle rival Minnesota, or maybe a rematch of the last three national championship games, and definitely the opportunity to clinch the number-one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on the line, top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey faces the No. 13 Minnesota State Mavericks in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals.

The Badgers (31-3-2, 23-3-2 WCHA) currently boast the most WCHA Tournament titles among all teams in the conference with ten total championships. This year, Wisconsin seeks to win a third-straight WCHA tournament crown. Wisconsin and Minnesota are the only teams in the conference to have ever won three-consecutive WCHA tournaments, with UW doing so most recently with championships in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Before Wisconsin has a chance to take home the hardware, it will have to get by Minnesota State this afternoon. The Mavericks (17-18-2, 9-17-2 WCHA) advanced to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2009 by upsetting the Minnesota-Duluth in the opening-round, defeating the Bulldogs twice in a best-of-three series.

How, when, where to watch, listen, stream Wisconsin women's hockey vs. Minnesota State today

After the best-of-three opening round, the WCHA tournament shifts to a one-game, single-elimination format for the semifinal and championship games. In the regular season, Wisconsin amassed a 4-0 record over Minnesota State, outscoring the Mavericks by a combined total of 21-2 in those contests.

In 121 matchups, the Badgers boast a 115-3-3 record over the Mavericks. Wisconsin is in the midst of a 22-game win streak over Minnesota State. UW is 12-1 in postseason games against MSU.

The University of St. Thomas hosts this weekend's WCHA Final Faceoff inside Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. St. Thomas opened the on-campus arena earlier this season.

When: Thursday, March 5th, 2026 — 4:00 p.m. Central

Watch/TV/Streaming: All WCHA games are streamed on Big Ten Plus — Some local television stations will carry this weekend's conference tournament games. In the Madison area, fans can watch the game on Television Wisconsin channel 3.2

Listen/Radio: 1070 AM The Game (Play-by-play: Paul Braun)

If Wisconsin wins its semifinal game, it will play the winnner of Thursday's second semifinal matchup between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers. Minnesota and Ohio State drop the puck at approximately 7:30 p.m.