Seven Badgers players to compete for U.S. in Collegiate Select Series
The Americans will play Canada in a three-game series this week.
Seven Badgers women’s hockey players will be competing U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team during the Collegiate Select Series — a three-game series against Canada — from Thursday through Saturday in St. Catharines, Ontario.
Forwards Lacey Eden, Laila Edwards, Cassie Hall, Kirsten Simms and defensemen Caroline Harvey, Vivian Jungels, Laney Potter are among the Wisconsin contingent competing for the U.S.
The Collegiate Select Series was formerly known as the Under-22 Series. The Americans swept last season’s series 3-0-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) and leads the all-time series — the U.S. and Canada have met 17 times through 2023 — 24-4-4-17-2. The Americans have won nine of the 17 series between the two, including the last four consecutive.
