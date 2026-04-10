Wisconsin men's hockey hangs on to reach national title game

Las Vegas, NV — Before this season, Wisconsin men's hockey had not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2010. That year, the Wisconsin Badgers finished the season as national runner-up after advancing to the national championship game. Now, UW is headed back to the title game, in hopes of its first championship in two decades.

No. 4 Wisconsin (24-12-2) advanced in the Frozen Four with a 2-1 victory over the No. 2 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (29-10-1) on Thursday. After building a 2-0 lead, the Badgers had to kill a handful of penalties against UND's top-ten power play unit. Nevertheless, UW found a way to hang on

"Sometimes we make things a little more difficult than they need to be," Wisconsin head coach Mike Hastings said. "But when you play a team the quality of the Uniersity of North Dakota, they're going to stress you out a little bit."

First Star: Ryan Botterill

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Wisconsin Badgers forward Ryan Botterill (21) celebrates a goal in the first period against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Wisconsin hockey winger Ryan Botterill scored the eventual game-winning-goal on Thursday. After receiving a pass from captain Ben Dexheimer near center ice, the sophomore skated into the offensive zone. From the right faceoff circle, he fired a wrist shot five-hole. North Dakota goaltender Jan Špunar got a piece of the puck, but it trickled past the freshman and into the back of the net.

Dexheimer called that goal "a big confidence boost" for his team, adding that Botterill "made an unbelievable play streaking through the middle."

Botterill was also credited with a blocked shot, one of UW's 19 on the day. Only twice this season have the Badgers logged more blocks.

Second Star: Simon Tassy

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Wisconsin Badgers forward Simon Tassy (11) celebrates a goal in the first period against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Just 27 seconds before Botterill, Simon Tassy got the scoring started. With his 14th goal of the season, the Minnesota State Mavericks gave his team a lead it would not surrender.

The Montreal, Quebec native paved the way for the Wisconsin offense as he became the first player to get a puck past Špunar in the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Hawks netminder posted back-to-back shutouts during regional competition, bringing his season total to a national-best six.

"Getting off to a good start, I think is really important for momentum," Hastings said of his team's early offensive performance while also pointing to UND's 20-3-1 record when scoring first." Then, how long can you hold onto it?"

Third Star: Daniel Hauser

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Wisconsin Badgers goalie Daniel Hauser (31) blocks a shot on goal by North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Ollie Josephson (8) in the second period in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Badgers goaltender Daniel Hauser helped his team hang on just long enough. The Alberta native stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced, only allowing a goal in the final minute after the Fighting Hawks pulled Špunar in favor of the extra attacker.

Beyond his highlight-reel saves, Hauser anchored Wisconsin's penalty kill. Although UW's PK ranks second-worst in the nation (only ahead of the Minnesota Golden Gophers), it went a perfect five for five on Thursday, including a 1:57 kill at 5-on-3.

"Your best penalty killer has to be a goaltender," said Hastings. He definitely was tonight."

Wisconsin awaits the winner of No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Denver in the national championship game to be played Saturday.