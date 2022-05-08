Skip to main content

Wisconsin offers 2023 prospects Fredrick Moore and Jamel Howard

A pair of new scholarship offers recently went out this week by the Badgers.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers added their second commit in the 2023 recruiting class, with offensive lineman James Durand announcing his intentions via social media

In search of additional players to add to the class, the Wisconsin coaching staff extended two new scholarships to junior prospects the past few days. 

The first offer went out to Saint Louis wide receiver Fredrick Moore of Cardinal Ritter College Prep. 

The 6-foot receiver also holds scholarship opportunities with Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. 

Moore ranks as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247 Sports, but his film and offer list look the part of a potential four-star recruit. 

A fast-rising prospect on the recruiting trail, Moore was a first-team All-Conference selection last season while hauling in 41 receptions for just over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. A dynamic athlete with the ball in his hands, Moore also added three touchdowns in the return game. 

Moore's junior film shows a player with tremendous speed and an ability to make plays after the catch, making him a potentially significant addition if Wisconsin can make a move in his recruitment. 

You can watch his junior highlights here.

On Saturday, another offer went out from the coaching staff, this time to a defensive lineman.

Jamel Howard of Chicago took to Twitter after receiving an offer from defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej.

At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, the Marist High School standout projects as a true nose tackle in Wisconsin's 3-4 defense, and he is another intriguing option for the Badgers.

In-state Illinois followed suit by offering Howard moments after Wisconsin, and as things stand, those are probably the top schools in contention. The Badgers and Illini joined Akron, Ball State, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan in the race for his services. 

A disruptive run stopper, Howard is quick off the ball, and he looks like a strong fit for Wisconsin's defensive system. 

You can watch his junior highlights here.

