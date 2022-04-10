Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer a pair of 2023 recruits out of Texas

The majority of recent offers for the Wisconsin Badgers football team have been in the 2024 recruiting class.

However, this week the Badgers extended a pair of notable 2023 offers in Texas on the defensive side of the ball.

The first prospect to earn an offer was Brad Spence of Klein Forest High School in Houston.

A three-star edge rusher, Spence has consistent measurables with what the Badgers target at outside linebacker. Quick off the ball, and very athletic, Spence looks like a player that could thrive in Wisconsin's 3-4 scheme.

In order to win out in his recruitment, the Badgers will likely have to overcome several closer schools, namely Texas and potentially his father's alma mater Oklahoma.

As things stand, Spence holds offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, SMU, Texas, Utah, and Vanderbilt.

Spence is a high academic prospect with a ton of upside, so it will be interesting to see how big of a threat Bobby April and the Badgers can be now following the offer. Brad Spence is a name to remember this summer, when official visit season heats up.

You can check out his junior film here.

Wisconsin also extended a scholarship offer to A.J. Tisdell out of College Station, Texas.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and has other reported offers from Baylor, Buffalo, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, and Vanderbilt.

Tisdell moves well and does a great job of breaking on the ball based on his junior film. Wisconsin added cornerback Avyonne Jones out of Texas in the 2021 recruiting cycle, and it appears as though Hank Poteat has his sights on adding another Lonestar native in 2022.

Like Spence, Wisconsin's chances likely hinge on if they can get Tisdell on campus sometime this spring or summer.

