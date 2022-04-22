2023 OL Thomas Paasch talks Wisconsin visit and summer camp plans

Green Bay Southwest offensive lineman Thomas Paasch already holds multiple FBS scholarship offers. Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kansas, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan have offered the three-star lineman this year, while other schools such as Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska are also in touch with the 6-foot-6 tackle.

One team that Paasch does not have an offer from yet, but is also in frequent contact with is Wisconsin.

Growing inside the state of Wisconsin, Paasch grew up a big fan of the Badgers and has taken a couple of visits to Madison this spring. Last Saturday represented the most recent trip for the Green Bay product, an unofficial visit that he characterized as "amazing."

"My favorite part was watching spring practice because I got to see how things are done at this level, especially at Wisconsin," Paasch told All Badgers.

He noted that he had the chance to speak with recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner and offensive line coach Bob Bostad during each trip, and he now intends to camp with the Badgers on June 2.

Considering Wisconsin's strong track record of offering in-state players during camp, Paasch is a name to know in the 2023 recruiting class. Running back Nate White is the only in-state offer in the class at this time, but Paasch already has the size to be a Big Ten offensive lineman at nearly 300 pounds and is one of the highest-rated recruits in the state.

Regardless of whether Wisconsin comes through with an offer for Paasch next week, this summer, or never, the in-state junior appears to be approaching the process the right way.

Paasch mentioned that while he does not yet know what other camps he will attend this summer beyond Wisconsin's, he has "learned that every opportunity is a blessing, so I'm going to be considering all offers."

Paasch went on to say that "out of the schools I'm talking to, Eastern Michigan has been recruiting me the hardest," and that when it comes to a decision, "I want to go somewhere I get a good vibe from, and I definitely get that from Wisconsin, along with a couple of other schools I have offers from."

You can check out his junior highlights below.

